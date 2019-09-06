LAKE HAMILTON 49, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 21

Sophomore Owen Miller rushed for three touchdowns in the first half and Tevin Woodley added three more in the second half as Lake Hamilton defeated Hot Springs Lakeside on Thursday night.

Miller scored twice in the first quarter, then added another touchdown with 5:15 left in the first half to put the Wolves ahead 21-7.

Lakeside quarterback Will Ross then hit Logan White on a 41-yard touchdown pass with 1:22 remaining to cut the lead to 21-14 at halftime.

Lake Hamilton broke the game open in the third quarter, getting two rushing touchdowns from Woodley and another from Layne Warrick to take a 42-14 lead.

Ross threw a touchdown pass to Chase Cross early in the fourth quarter to bring the Rams within 42-21, but Woodley scored on a 5-yard run for the Wolves' final touchdown.

