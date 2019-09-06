Centerton man back in jail to serve negligent homicide sentence

BENTONVILLE — A Centerton man was back at the Benton County Jail on Thursday after failing to report in January to begin serving a prison sentence for killing a man in a crash.

An employee with Bryce’s Bail Bonding apprehended Mitchell Ramsey in Albuquerque, N.M., and brought him back to Benton County to begin serving a prison sentence.

Ramsey, 25, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in November and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Ramsey was supposed to report Jan. 14 to start serving his sentence. Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren issued a warrant for Ramsey’s arrest.

Ramsey’s conviction was in connection with a Sept. 28, 2017, crash in which William Dudzieski was killed, according to court documents.

A three-vehicle crash happened at 4:05 p.m. at North 13th and West Persimmon streets, according to court documents.

Rogers officer Donald Davis reported he could smell alcohol on Ramsey’s breath and noticed Ramsey’s speech was slurred, according to a probable cause affidavit. A paramedic who treated Ramsey, who was driving one of the cars, noted he appeared intoxicated, according to the affidavit.

Dudzieski, another driver, died at Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville.

Brandon Henson, the driver of the third vehicle, told police he was stopped on North 13th Street when he saw Ramsey’s car hit Dudzieski’s car. Henson said Ramsey didn’t stop at the stop sign, according to court documents.

Ramsey told police he didn’t remember anything about the accident and only remembered leaving JJ’s Grill in Rogers, according to the affidavit.

Police obtained a blood sample from Ramsey. The sample indicated a blood alcohol content of 0.20. The legal limit in Arkansas is 0.08.

