Marini, Credit help UAM bounce Tech

Following an overtime interception by Kerenzo Credit, Josh Marini drilled a 23-yard field goal to lift Arkansas-Monticello to a 26-23 victory over Arkansas Tech on Thursday night in a Great American Conference game at Willis "Convoy" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium in Monticello.

It was the season opener for both teams.

Credit, a senior cornerback, intercepted a pass by Manny Harris in the end zone on a third-and-5 play at the UAM 6 to end Tech's overtime possession. The Boll Weevils used seven plays to drive to the Wonder Boys' 6 before sending Marini onto the field for the game winner.

Tech kicker Jesus Zizumbo connected on a 47-yard field goal with 11:28 remaining to tie the contest at 23-23. He also connected on field goals of 35 and 21 yards earlier in the game. The teams traded punts for the remainder of regulation.

Weevils' sophomore quarterback Caleb Canady completed 19 of 35 passes for 287 yards. Junior C.J. Parham led UAM with eight receptions for 164 yards. Devontae Dean ran 21 times for a team-high 74 yards.

Harris, a senior, completed 12 of 32 passes for 143 yards. Teammate Deon Simmons led all running backs with 90 yards on 11 carries. Junior Drew Wade caught five passes for 77 yards.

Simmons, a freshman from Mayflower, started the scoring with a 31-yard run at the 7:01 mark of the first quarter to finish off a seven-play, 62-yard drive.

UAM responded with an 8-play, 67-yard drive that was capped by Parham's 45-yard touchdown reception from Canady that tied the game with 3:35 left in the first quarter.

Tech regained the lead on Zizumbo's 35-yard kick with :03 left in the first quarter. The Wonder Boys increased their lead to 17-7 when junior tight end Tanner Gaines rushed for a 2-yard touchdown with 1:22 left before halftime.

UAM, however, put together a six-play, 67-yard drive to pull within 17-14 at the half. DeAndre Washington's 32-yard touchdown reception came with :19 seconds left before halftime.

The Boll Weevils tied the game at 17-17 when Marini added a 24-yard field goal at the 10:17 mark of the third quarter.

After Tech regained a 20-17 lead on Zizumbo's 21-yarder with 4:11 remaining in the third quarter, UAM grabbed its first lead of the game with :10 seconds left in the third quarter when Dean scored on a 14-yard run. Marini's extra-point attempt was blocked, leaving the score at 23-20.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 34,

SOUTHERN NAZARENE 14

SirCharles Perkins ran for 103 yards, scored two touchdowns and the Muleriders limited the Crimson Storm to 130 yards of total offense in the season opener for both teams in a GAC game in Bethany, Okla.

Perkins was one of three Southern Arkansas running backs to rush for 99 yards or more as the Muleriders rolled up 323 yards on the ground. Perkins ran 15 times and scored on runs of 6 and 1 yards in the first half. Kor'Davion Washington led all rushers with 109 yards on 16 carries.

Dennis Daniels ran 13 times for 99 yards, including a 36-yard scoring run in the first quarter.

Southern Nazarene managed five first downs and 18 yards on the ground. SAU ran 69 offensive plays compared to 42 for the Crimson Storm and held the ball for 37:40.

SAU scored on its first two possessions and led 31-7 at the half.

Junior Hayden Mallory completed 9 of 15 passes for 86 yards, including a 39-yard TD pass to senior Jared Lancaster with 2:24 left before halftime.

SAU compiled 22 first downs and outgained the Southern Nazarene 416-130.

Gage Porter completed 10 of 18 passes for 112 yards for Southern Nazarene. Reid Roelofs led the Crimson Storm in receiving, catching three passes for 100 yards, including a 62-yard scoring strike with 1:25 left in the first quarter.

Austin Wilkerson connected on field goals of 29 and 35 yards for the Muleriders.

