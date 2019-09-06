Police Beat

NLR man charged after neighbor cut

A North Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday after officers said he sliced a neighbor's face with a box cutter, an arrest report said.

North Little Rock police arrested Barry Eugene Slay, 55, on a charge of second-degree battery Wednesday after a victim told police Slay had attacked him with a box cutter, cutting his head and under his right eye, the report said.

Slay was arrested at his apartment, which was in the same complex as the victim at 2500 N. Willow St., the report said.

Slay was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond Thursday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Pursuer wielded machete, 7 claim

A North Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday after seven victims told police he was chasing them with a machete, an arrest report said.

North Little Rock police arrested Roberto A. Diaz, 45, on seven charges of aggravated assault Wednesday after responding to 1524 N. Schaer St. and finding Diaz with the machete still in hand, the report said.

Seven people at the scene told police Diaz was chasing them with the weapon. The report does not say why.

Diaz was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond as of Thursday evening, the jail's roster said.

Metro on 09/06/2019