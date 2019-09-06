OBU wins on FG by freshman

ARKADELPHIA -- It started with a bang, and it ended with a kick in the gut.

The bang, an 85-yard touchdown pass on Harding University's first offensive play, knocked Ouachita Baptist on its heels at the start of Thursday's Great American Conference season-opener at Cliff Harris Stadium.

The kick in the gut -- Harding's gut -- came off the foot of OBU freshman kicker Gabe Goodman.

Goodman, from Arkadelphia, booted a 38-yard field with 1:05 to play in the game to give OBU a 16-14 victory over Harding in matchup between the teams picked to finish first and second in the GAC.

Goodman's field goal, his third of the game, came in front of a crowd of 4,386 and was live-streamed on ESPN3.

Goodman made the field goal after missing one from 30 yards with 1:17 left in the third quarter that would have given the Tigers a 16-7 lead.

Instead, the score remained 13-7, and Harding took a 14-13 lead with 4:20 to play in the fourth quarter on Tristan Tucker's 4-yard run, which completed a 4-play, 51-yard drive.

Three minutes later Goodman trotted onto the field with long snapper Kyle Gasaway, another true freshman, and grizzled holder Jake Ford, a 25-year-old Australian who also punts and kicks off for the Tigers.

"I really wasn't thinking a whole lot," Goodman said. "I went out there and kicked it and did my normal thing. Right when it comes off, I can tell whenever it's going to trail off, whatever, and I immediately put my hands up. It felt right, felt good."

Not that any of his teammates were surprised.

Sophomore quarterback Brayden Brazeal (16-20 passing, 159 yards; 6-11 rushing) said Goodman did what he expected him to do, even after the earlier miss.

"He's a heck of a kicker," Brazeal said of Goodman. "He's got ice in his veins. He came through in the clutch. We trust him."

Another freshman in Brazeal's circle of trust is wide receiver Tucker Swoboda, who helped set up Goodman's winning field goal when he drew a pass interference call with Harding leading 14-13 with 2:00 to play.

"It's fourth and 11, and we had a post over the middle [to Allie Freeman], if they gave it to us. But of course they got back.

"They went 1-on-1 with the freshman [Swoboda]. I trust him and I gave him a chance. He caught the ball, but I guess they said he was out of bounds. All of a sudden I saw the flag come out. Oh, the Lord helped us there."

Harding would have run out the clock if the flag was not thrown, but it was, much to the delight of the Tigers.

"We have young guys making plays," said Swoboda, who caught 3 passes for 63 yards.

Old guys too, like senior cornerback Keeandre Evans, who ended Harding's final threat with an interception at the OBU 35, the third thrown by quarterback Preston Paden, two more than he threw all of last season

But it was Paden's first pass of the game, a long ball to Bobby Green that resulted in an 85-yard touchdown on Harding's first play, that stunned everybody, especially the OBU defense.

"It was a bust in the coverage for us as a whole," Evans said. "We went back to the sideline and got it corrected and executed our plan."

But it was a shocking way to start against a Harding team that threw five touchdown passes all last season.

"It opened our eyes, the first play," Evans said.

Green said it was a play the Bisons have been working on, but he said it was decided to actually do it until they started warming up.

The play was a simple fake to fullback Cole Chancey (23-72 rushing), and Paden drifted back to throw.

"There were three different routes that could come open," Green said. "He was able to sit in the pocket long enough for me to come open. I think they may have messed up in their rotations. "

Green said it was amazing way to start a game against a rival like OBU, especially after losing to the Tigers 7-3 last season.

"It doesn't get any better than that," he said of the play, which no doubt shocked the Tigers. "I'm sure they were, especially considering how many times we throw the ball a game."

In the end, though, it was the Bisons who were dazed.

"It hurts you know," Green said. "At the end of the day, we can only control what we can control."

