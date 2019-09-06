BASKETBALL

U.S. rolls by Japan

Jaylen Brown scored 20 points, Kemba Walker added 15 and the U.S. World Cup team finally got to enjoy an easy night, rolling past Japan 98-45 Thursday in the Group E finale in Shanghai. Harrison Barnes scored 14 points while Joe Harris and Donovan Mitchell each had 10 for the Americans (3-0), who are bidding for an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup title. Rui Hachimura, Japan's best player and the No. 9 draft pick this year by the Washington Wizards, was held to four points on 2-for-8 shooting. It was 13-0 before Japan scored, 23-9 after a quarter, 56-23 at halftime and 73-25 midway through the third quarter when Hachimura got loose for a dunk and his first points of the night. Somehow, matters could have been even worse for Japan: The U.S. missed seven of eight shots during one first-quarter stretch and finished shooting 48% for the game. Now, the NBA's MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo awaits the Americans as the stakes get higher. The U.S. is headed to a pair of second-round games in Shenzhen, China -- with the first one Saturday against Antetokounmpo and Greece. The Greeks claimed the 16th and final second-round berth with a victory Thursday night against New Zealand.

West receives medal

President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former NBA great Jerry West on Thursday, the second time in two weeks that the president has honored a long-retired standout from a league whose current generation of stars is known for refusing to visit his White House. Trump called the former Los Angeles Lakers star "a legend" who made "plays that will be remembered for forever -- I know many of them." West was named an all-star in each of his 14 seasons, all with the Lakers, and was inducted in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1980. He won one championship as a player and eight more as a basketball executive. The Oval Office ceremony took place two weeks after the president awarded the medal to former Boston Celtics star Bob Cousy, a 13-time NBA all-star during the 1950s and 1960s. But the awards for two white stars of a bygone -- and far less racially diverse -- basketball era are notable in light of Trump's hostile relations with some of today's black NBA stars. Two years ago, the president withdrew his invitation to the champion Golden State Warriors after Stephen Curry said that he would not attend such an event.

FOOTBALL

Brees: Not anti-gay

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said he's been unfairly and incorrectly portrayed as anti-gay after recording a video encouraging Christian students to take their bibles to school. The video was disseminated by an organization called Focus on the Family, which has promoted policies widely viewed as hostile to the LGBTQ community. Brees said Thursday his only intention was to encourage Christian students to practice their faith with confidence on National Bring Your Bible to School Day. Brees said he was not aware "at all" that Focus on the Family was associated with anti-gay messaging, inequality or "any type of hate." The record-setting quarterback said he sees Christianity as representing love, forgiveness, respecting all and accepting all.

GOLF

Casey leads by 1

Paul Casey of England defied windy and rainy conditions to shoot a 6-under 66 Thursday and take a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the European Open at Hamburg, Germany. Casey finished a shot clear of Austria's Matthias Schwab, who had an eagle on the par-5 15th hole, then a bogey on the 17th before finishing with his fourth birdie. Scottish rookie Robert MacIntyre, home favorite Max Rottluff and England's Ben Stow are two shots off the pace. Sweden's Alexander Bjork, Australia's Lucas Herbert and English player Ben Evans were at 3 under.

Johnson has surgery

Dustin Johnson had arthroscopic surgery Thursday to repair cartilage damage in his left knee and is expected to return this fall. The star golfer's manager said the procedure was considered routine. He likened it to the surgery on Johnson's right knee at the end of 2011. Johnson typically does not have a big fall schedule. He is expected to be playing again before the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas and the Presidents Cup in Melbourne in early December. David Winkle, Johnson's manager at Hambric Sports, said the left knee first started bothering Johnson late last year. An MRI in December revealed cartilage damage. Johnson decided to have surgery after the knee began irritating him more toward the end of this season.

HORSE RACING

New Kentucky track?

The corporate parent of the Kentucky Derby announced Thursday that it wants to build a $200 million racetrack and gambling parlor in northern Kentucky. The track, which would be called New Latonia, would usurp the winter thoroughbred racing dates of Turfway Park in Florence. Churchill Downs Inc. said it plans to request those dates for the 2020 racing season in its application to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. For next year, Churchill will ask that the winter racing take place at its home track in Louisville, where the Kentucky Derby is raced in May, while the new racetrack is built. The new track would have stabling, a 1-mile synthetic main track and a dirt track for year-round training, Churchill said. Eventually a hotel may be added. Churchill is a gambling giant that owns racetracks, the TwinSpires.com betting platform and 11,000 slot machines, along with video lottery terminals and 200 table games in eight states. The company recently started a sports wagering business.

MISCELLANEOUS

Michigan State fined $4.5M in Nassar case

WASHINGTON — The government on Thursday ordered Michigan State University to make sweeping changes and pay a $4.5 million fine after determining that it failed to adequately respond to sexual assault complaints against Larry Nassar, a campus sports doctor who molested elite gymnasts and other female athletes for years.

The Department of Education’s investigation concluded that Michigan State violated several key parts of the Clery Act along with Title IX, a federal law forbidding discrimination based on gender in education. The Clery Act is a federal law that requires colleges to collect data on campus crime and notify students of threats.

In response, the school announced the resignation of its chief academic officer, Provost June Youatt.

President Samuel Stanley Jr. said his predecessor, Lou Anna Simon, and Youatt “failed to take appropriate action,” especially with regard to William Strampel, a medical school dean and Nassar’s boss, who faced his own harassment allegations.

As part of its settlement agreement with the department, Michigan State said it will make “substantial” changes to its Title IX procedures and will provide a process to help victims of Nassar, including offering counseling services, grade changes, tuition reimbursement or the opportunity to retake classes at no cost. It will also hire a Clery compliance officer.

The school is also being ordered to consider sanctions against current and former employees who failed to take action after being notified of sexual misconduct by Nassar and Strampel.

Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting athletes, mostly female gymnasts, at Michigan State and a Lansing-area gymnastics club. Former Olympians said he also molested them in Texas and overseas while he worked for USA Gymnastics.

Strampel last month was sentenced to a year in jail for neglect of duty and misconduct in office. He was accused of failing to monitor Nassar and of sexually harassing students.

