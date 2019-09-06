Pointed gun draws 18-year term

BENTONVILLE -- A Gravette man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for pointing a gun at police officers who eventually shot him.

Eulas Hughes, 42, pleaded guilty Tuesday to seven counts of aggravated assault, four counts of terroristic threatening and two counts of carrying a weapon. His attorney, Ben Catterlin, reached the agreement with Joshua Robinson, deputy prosecutor. Hughes was sentenced by Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green.

Benton County prosecutor Nathan Smith has determined Gravette police officers Christopher Kelly and Scott Gillming, along with Jarod Morgan, a Benton County sheriff's deputy, were justified in shooting Hughes.

Gravette police officers were sent at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 20, 2018, to the area of 405 Second Ave. S.E., according to a probable-cause affidavit. The officers didn't see anyone and decided to check Hughes' home at 407 Second Ave. S.E. because of similar calls in the past, according to the affidavit.

Officer Chance Fink said he rounded a privacy fence and saw Hughes pointing a rifle at him, according to the affidavit. Fink took cover and told Hughes to put down his weapon, according to the affidavit.

Hughes refused and said at least four times that he would shoot police if they came any closer, according to the affidavit.

Gillming said Hughes also pointed the gun at him, according to the affidavit.

Fink was told Hughes was trying to get into his house where his wife and two children were, according to the affidavit. Fink tried to get closer and Hughes pointed the gun at him, forcing Fink back behind the fence, according to the affidavit.

Kelly fired his rifle twice, Gillming shot twice with his pistol and Morgan fired one round from his rifle, according to Smith's letter about the incident.

Hughes, who was carrying a pistol and a rifle, was shot three times.

State Desk on 09/06/2019