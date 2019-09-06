Police investigate stabbing reported in downtown Little Rock; victim said he was attacked from behind

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 31-year-old North Little Rock man told investigators he was stabbed early Friday while walking along Broadway Street in downtown Little Rock.

According to a Little Rock Police Department report, Jeremy Simmons had stab wounds to his left shoulder and lower back, and he suffered a pierced lung.

Simmons told authorities he was walking in the 700 block of Broadway shortly before 1:45 a.m. when someone stabbed him from behind, according to the report.

"Simmons stated that he stood and fled, but looked over his shoulder and observed an unknown male subject fleeing in the opposite direction," police wrote.

The report didn't include a detailed description of the assailant, and no information on a suspected motive was listed.

Officers met with Simmons at the hospital and also went to the location where the stabbing was said to have occurred, but no crime scene was located, the report said.