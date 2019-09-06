Police in standoff with shooting suspect at Northwest Arkansas apartment, authorities say

NWA Democrat-Gazette/TOM SISSOM Police converge on the Greens Apartments in Fayetteville after a suspect in a shooting barracided himself in an apartment.

FAYETTEVILLE — Police were at the Greens Apartments at 2691 N. Club, Apt. 7 on Friday morning with a man barricaded inside who is a suspect in a shooting Thursday night.

The shooting was about 8 p.m. at Blue Top Liquor at 2016 W. Martin Luther King Drive in Fayetteville, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy of the Fayetteville Police Department.

The department has an emergency response team negotiating with someone in the apartment. The suspect is known to the department, Murphy said, but no name was released. The Springdale Police Department and the Washington County sheriff’s office are assisting. Springdale’s SWAT team and armored vehicle were at the standoff.

The shooting Thursday night began as an altercation between two parties over a vehicle. The parties were in two separate vehicles and were possibly chasing each other, Murphy said. Shots were fired from one of the moving vehicles.

Those involved “disappeared,” he said, until detectives located one suspect in the apartment this morning after an all-night surveillance. Police had found one of the vehicles involved at the apartment complex.

Police were overheard speaking to the suspect Friday using a public address system: “Come out of the apartment with your hands up and nobody will be hurt,” they said.