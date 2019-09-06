Shooter of SUV gets 8 years in plea deal

A judge sentenced a 20-year-old Little Rock man who shot up a vehicle during a January altercation outside his home to eight years in prison.

Javeon Shamar Collins pleaded guilty to three counts of committing a terroristic act before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza in exchange for the eight-year term, according to sentencing papers filed Wednesday by deputy prosecutor Michelle Quiller.

Collins, represented by Public Defender Tim Boozer, faced a maximum of 60 years on the three charges, each a Class B felony.

Police arrested Collins, who had no previous felony convictions, eight days after he fired into the tan 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe. Yavonne Hamber, 19, was sitting in the parked vehicle in front of Collins' home at 9020 W. 32nd St., court filings show.

Hamber told police she had visited the Collins home Jan. 20 with her cousin to see the cousin's daughter whose mother, Treillanie Alize Collins, 23, is Javeon Collins' sister.

Hamber said an argument started outside the residence and that Javeon Collins went into the house and returned with a pistol, which he fired at the vehicle. Police documented two bullet strikes on the SUV, noting that there was one bullet puncture.

Hamber's cousin, Datrietch Deandre Woods, left before police arrived and never spoke to police. Officers found no one at the Collins home when they arrived, according to police reports.

During his arrest at home the next week, Collins told police that he and Woods fought and that he had gotten a gun and fired it, court records show.

Collins also told detectives where he had left the gun in his bedroom, and his mother, Rachel Juniel, helped investigators find it.

Woods, 22, was in the Pulaski County jail on Thursday, charged with three counts of committing a terroristic act in an apparently unrelated shooting. Woods, who is on parole, was arrested Aug. 26, four days after Little Rock police say he shot up a car at the Trinity Village Apartments, 1680 John Barrow Road.

