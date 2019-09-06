THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted:

THURSDAY’S GAME

NONCONFERENCE

CLASS 6A/5A

Lake Hamilton 49, Hot Springs Lakeside 21

TODAY’S GAMES

NONCONFERENCE

CLASS 7A

Alma at Van Buren

Bentonville West at Fort Smith Southside

Cabot at Pine Bluff

Conway at Bentonville

Fayetteville at Owasso, Okla.

Fort Smith Northside at Greenwood

Joe T. Robinson at Rogers

LR Parkview at Springdale

Memphis Whitehaven at North Little Rock

Pryor, Okla. at Siloam Springs

Rogers Heritage at LR Central

Sylvan Hills at LR Catholic

CLASS 6A

Arkadelphia at Benton

El Dorado at Camden Fairview, 7:30 p.m.

Harrison at Mountain Home

Jacksonville at Mills

Jonesboro at Batesville

LR Hall at LR Fair

Russellville at Morrilton

Searcy at Sheridan

Wynne at Marion

CLASS 5A

Blytheville at Osceola

Brookland at Greene County Tech

Crossett at Magnolia

De Queen at Ashdown

Dumas at White Hall

Hope at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Hot Springs at Fountain Lake

Huntsville at Gentry

Maumelle at Pea Ridge

Monticello at Watson Chapel

Paragould at Rivercrest

Paris at Clarksville

Pocahontas at Nettleton

Prairie Grove at Farmington

Texarkana, Texas at Texarkana

Valley View at Bald Knob

Vilonia at LR Christian

CLASS 4A

Atkins at Dover

Bauxite at Des Arc

Cave City at Southside Batesville

Charleston at Dardanelle

DeWitt at Riverview

Glen Rose at Malvern

Gosnell at Kennett, Mo.

Greenland at Elkins

Helena-West Helena at Earle

Highland at Harding Academy

Hoxie at Trumann

Lavaca at Subiaco Academy

Lincoln at Westville, Okla.

Mansfield at Waldron

Ozark at Booneville

Piggott at Jonesboro Westside

Pottsville at Newport

Prescott at Mena

Star City at Stuttgart

Strong at Hamburg

West Fork at Berryville

CLASS 3A

Baptist Prep at Bismarck

Barton at McCrory

Bigelow at Perryville

Camden Harmony Grove at Bearden

Cedar Ridge at Jessieville

Clarendon at Palestine-Wheatley

Clinton at Heber Springs

Corning at Rector

Cross Co. vs. Harrisburg (at Jonesboro)

Danville at Lamar

East Poinsett County at Manila

England at Mayflower

Genoa Central at Foreman

Green Forest at Yellville-Summit

Greenville Chr. (Miss.) at Lake Village

Gurdon at Fouke

Hector at Marshall

Horatio at Dierks

Marvell at Rose Bud

Midland at Melbourne

Mountainburg at Cedarville

Murfreesboro at Centerpoint

Poyen at Drew Central

Quitman at Two Rivers

Rison at Fordyce

Salem at Mountain View

Smackover at Junction City, 7:30 p.m.

Walnut Ridge at Marked Tree

CLASS 2A

Johnson County Westside at Carlisle

Magazine at Mount Ida

Marianna at Hampton

Mineral Springs at Mtn. Pine, 7:30 p.m.

Parkers Chapel at Lafayette County

Pocola, Okla. at Hackett

Spring Hill at Conway Christian

8-MAN FOOTBALL

Decatur at Woodlawn

Episcopal Collegiate at W. Yell County

Hermitage at Trinity Christian

