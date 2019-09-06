THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted:
THURSDAY’S GAME
NONCONFERENCE
CLASS 6A/5A
Lake Hamilton 49, Hot Springs Lakeside 21
TODAY’S GAMES
NONCONFERENCE
CLASS 7A
Alma at Van Buren
Bentonville West at Fort Smith Southside
Cabot at Pine Bluff
Conway at Bentonville
Fayetteville at Owasso, Okla.
Fort Smith Northside at Greenwood
Joe T. Robinson at Rogers
LR Parkview at Springdale
Memphis Whitehaven at North Little Rock
Pryor, Okla. at Siloam Springs
Rogers Heritage at LR Central
Sylvan Hills at LR Catholic
CLASS 6A
Arkadelphia at Benton
El Dorado at Camden Fairview, 7:30 p.m.
Harrison at Mountain Home
Jacksonville at Mills
Jonesboro at Batesville
LR Hall at LR Fair
Russellville at Morrilton
Searcy at Sheridan
Wynne at Marion
CLASS 5A
Blytheville at Osceola
Brookland at Greene County Tech
Crossett at Magnolia
De Queen at Ashdown
Dumas at White Hall
Hope at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Hot Springs at Fountain Lake
Huntsville at Gentry
Maumelle at Pea Ridge
Monticello at Watson Chapel
Paragould at Rivercrest
Paris at Clarksville
Pocahontas at Nettleton
Prairie Grove at Farmington
Texarkana, Texas at Texarkana
Valley View at Bald Knob
Vilonia at LR Christian
CLASS 4A
Atkins at Dover
Bauxite at Des Arc
Cave City at Southside Batesville
Charleston at Dardanelle
DeWitt at Riverview
Glen Rose at Malvern
Gosnell at Kennett, Mo.
Greenland at Elkins
Helena-West Helena at Earle
Highland at Harding Academy
Hoxie at Trumann
Lavaca at Subiaco Academy
Lincoln at Westville, Okla.
Mansfield at Waldron
Ozark at Booneville
Piggott at Jonesboro Westside
Pottsville at Newport
Prescott at Mena
Star City at Stuttgart
Strong at Hamburg
West Fork at Berryville
CLASS 3A
Baptist Prep at Bismarck
Barton at McCrory
Bigelow at Perryville
Camden Harmony Grove at Bearden
Cedar Ridge at Jessieville
Clarendon at Palestine-Wheatley
Clinton at Heber Springs
Corning at Rector
Cross Co. vs. Harrisburg (at Jonesboro)
Danville at Lamar
East Poinsett County at Manila
England at Mayflower
Genoa Central at Foreman
Green Forest at Yellville-Summit
Greenville Chr. (Miss.) at Lake Village
Gurdon at Fouke
Hector at Marshall
Horatio at Dierks
Marvell at Rose Bud
Midland at Melbourne
Mountainburg at Cedarville
Murfreesboro at Centerpoint
Poyen at Drew Central
Quitman at Two Rivers
Rison at Fordyce
Salem at Mountain View
Smackover at Junction City, 7:30 p.m.
Walnut Ridge at Marked Tree
CLASS 2A
Johnson County Westside at Carlisle
Magazine at Mount Ida
Marianna at Hampton
Mineral Springs at Mtn. Pine, 7:30 p.m.
Parkers Chapel at Lafayette County
Pocola, Okla. at Hackett
Spring Hill at Conway Christian
8-MAN FOOTBALL
Decatur at Woodlawn
Episcopal Collegiate at W. Yell County
Hermitage at Trinity Christian
High school coaches
CALL US
Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call (800) 272-4650 or (501) 378-3411.
We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances.
The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Friday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Friday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays.
Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@arkansasonline.com.
Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.
Print Headline: THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE