Williams moves into final; Grand Slam title 24 awaits

Serena Williams rushes the net Thursday to hit a return shot during her 6-3, 6-1 victory over Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in a women’s singles semifinal at the U.S. Open in New York.

NEW YORK -- By no means was Serena Williams perfect at the start of her U.S. Open semifinal.

She faced three break points in the opening game and managed to pull it out. She trailed 40-love in the second, then came through again. Another trio of break points arrived later in that initial set. Once more, Williams was up to the task. Soon enough, she was on her way to yet another final at Flushing Meadows -- and yet another shot at Grand Slam title No. 24.

Williams turned in an increasingly impressive performance for a 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 5-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in their semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday night.

"That's why she is who she is. You are playing in front of the best tennis player in the world," Svitolina said. "If you don't take it, she just grabs it. And there's no chance to take it back."

This will be Williams' fourth final in the seven major tournaments since she returned to the tour last season after more than a year away while having a baby. She was the runner-up at Wimbledon each of the past two years, losing to Angelique Kerber in 2018 and to Simona Halep in July. And she was also the runner-up, of course, a year ago at the U.S. Open, losing to Naomi Osaka.

That one in New York was, and forever will be, overshadowed by Williams' extended argument with chair umpire Carlos Ramos, who docked her a point, then a game -- and was barred by the U.S. Tennis Association from officiating any matches her or her older sister, Venus, played in this year's tournament.

So much of what Williams does nowadays must be seen through the prism of tennis history, and that is certainly the case in this instance. Her 101st career match victory at Flushing Meadows tied Chris Evert's tournament record.

"It's just impressive, I guess," Williams said. "I don't think about it. I just come out here and do what I can."

By getting to the final, Williams set a mark for longest gap between first career Grand Slam title match and most recent such appearance: It's almost exactly 20 full years since she won the 1999 U.S. Open as a teenager.

Most importantly, if she can beat No. 15 Bianca Andreescu in Saturday's final, Williams will equal Margaret Court with 24 Grand Slam singles titles, more than anyone else in a sport that dates to the 1800s.

Court, though, won more than half of hers against amateur competition before professionals were allowed to play in majors starting in 1968.

This was Williams' 38th Grand Slam semifinal, just the second for the 24-year-old Svitolina.

Right from the start, though, it was Svitolina who was steadier. She earned those three chances to break from the get-go -- but failed to convert. Then she let the second game slip through her fingers, too. In all, Svitolina held eight game points across that opening pair, and was left with nothing to show for it. Quickly, it was 3-0 for Williams.

"I don't think she played amazing today," Svitolina said, "but she played [at a] very high level at the beginning, where you had to make a difference."

Canadian teenager Andreescu has reached the final in her U.S. Open debut by beating Bencic of Switzerland 7-6 (3), 7-5.

The 19-year-old Andreescu is appearing in only her fourth Grand Slam tournament. She had never been past the second round at a major.

Andreescu is the first woman to reach the final in her first appearance in the main draw at Flushing Meadows since Williams' older sister, Venus, did it in 1997.

The 15th-seeded Andreescu trailed Bencic 4-1 and 5-2 in the second set before taking the last five games.

"If someone told me a year ago that I would be in the finals of the U.S. Open this year, I would have told them, 'You're crazy,' " said Andreescu.

Thursday's results

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $57,238,700

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Singles

Women's Semifinals

Serena Williams (8), United States, def. Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, 6-3, 6-1.

Bianca Andreescu (15), Canada, def. Belinda Bencic (13), Switzerland, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Doubles

Men's Semifinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (8), Argentina, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (12), Germany, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, def. Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski (15), Britain, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8).

Women's Semifinal

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Ashleigh Barty (8), Australia, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-0, 6-1.

Photo by AP/CHARLES KRUPA

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after defeating Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in New York.

