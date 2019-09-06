Working on appeal, Starks' lawyer says

A day after an oversight commission upheld the termination of a Little Rock police officer who fatally shot a motorist, the officer's attorney said he's already preparing for another appeal.

On Wednesday, after 15 hours of deliberation over two days, the Little Rock Civil Service Commission voted unanimously to uphold the Police Department's firing of officer Charles Starks for violating department policy when he shot Bradley Blackshire during a traffic stop on Feb. 22 after the stolen vehicle Blackshire was driving struck the officer twice.

Starks' attorney, Robert Newcomb, said Thursday that he intended to file a notice of appeal with the Civil Service Commission through the city's personnel office today or Monday, indicating that he intends to pursue the case in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

The circuit judge who is assigned the case will not take the commission's vote into account when ruling on the termination because each case is considered anew, Newcomb said. Though in rare situations a case could be appealed again after circuit court, Newcomb said the circuit judge normally has the last say in termination appeals.

Newcomb said he knew long before Wednesday's hearing that he would take the case to circuit court if the Civil Service Commission did not reinstate Starks, according to previous interviews. However, he said he was disappointed in commissioners' lack of sympathy for the former officer.

"He didn't get up that morning and go out intending to kill somebody," Newcomb said. "He got up and did his job."

As Starks prepares to again appeal his termination, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said Thursday that he is looking forward to the city healing after a difficult six months.

Scott said in a statement Thursday that the months since the shooting have "tested our resolve as a City that is striving for unity."

"I believe that our police force is full of men and women who seek to build relationships with people in the communities in which they protect and serve. And I believe our neighborhoods have a strong desire to see that happen," Scott said.

"I look forward to working with Chief [Keith] Humphrey, the LRPD, and residents to help unite Little Rock and heal from this terrible incident."

Multiple witnesses in Starks' hearing said Scott pressured the Police Department to swiftly investigate and fire Starks. Scott would not answer questions about those allegations Thursday, saying he did not wish to interfere with a potential appeals process.

"We are fortunate that our city government mandates that Little Rock citizens have a role in reviewing the action of the police force, both those in leadership and rank and file officers," Scott said in the release. "The Civil Service Commission's service demonstrates the importance of civic engagement and transparency."

The executive board for the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police, whose members include more than 550 current and former officers of the Police Department, said in a statement Thursday that the organization was "not surprised" that Civil Service Commission members upheld the department's termination.

"The entire Commission hearing devolved from a hearing about the incident, and the facts of what occurred into a question and answer session about tactics," the statement said. "Numerous supervisors and officers took the stand and testified they did not believe Officer Starks violated the policy he was terminated for violating. Instead the Commission and attorneys chose to focus on the "what ifs" dealing with tactics, which Officer Starks was not terminated for."

Newcomb said he too felt that the commission was distracted by talk of tactics and the minutia of the traffic stop, not the policy for which Starks was terminated.

"They did not pay any attention to what the law says they were supposed to decide," Newcomb said. "The statute says they're supposed to decide based on the written cause of the termination, but we spent 99.9% of the time talking about other factors."

According to a letter Humphrey gave Starks on May 6, Starks was fired for violating a department order, which states in part that officers must not voluntarily walk in front of a moving vehicle in a manner that would cause a deadly force incident.

As for the appeal, within 30 days of Wednesday's hearing, Newcomb must file at least a partial record with the circuit court, meaning he must turn over as much of the transcript as is available from the city's court reporters.

The court will assign a judge to review the case and set a date. Primarily, Newcomb said, the circuit judge will make a decision based off the transcript of the combined 15 hours of Civil Service Commission hearings. However, the judge could also allow time for additional evidence that was not presented in the hearing.

Newcomb said he intends to introduce new evidence, such as from other police officers who had interacted with Blackshire, and the autopsy reports from the investigative file. He also plans to re-interview witnesses who were not allowed to express opinions in the case.

"A court can find that you violate the rules but that the discipline isn't appropriate, that you didn't violate the rules or they can uphold," Newcomb said. "So those interviews ... I would think they could really be probative."

