A&M eager to avenge loss to Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. -- No. 12 Texas A&M hasn't let go of its close loss to Clemson last year.

The Aggies rallied from a 14-point deficit last season vs. the Tigers in the final quarter and came within a two-point conversion from sending the game into overtime before losing 28-26. The defeat fueled No. 1 Clemson's run to the national championship.

It also left Texas A&M angry and hungry for another chance.

"We have all the motivation we need from last year," Texas A&M tailback Jashaun Corbin said. "We felt like we let it slip."

Clemson (1-0) took its escape and flew off to a national title. The Tigers carry a 16-game win streak into today's contest, one shy of the school's all-time mark set in the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

They looked as strong as ever in a 52-14 opening victory against Georgia Tech, with Clemson tailback Travis Etienne rushing for a career-high 205 yards with touchdown runs of 90, 48 and 14 yards.

No matter to the Aggies (1-0), who sound confident that this year will be different.

Offensive lineman Jared Hocker said there "would be an upset" this weekend.

Receiver Kendrick Rogers said he and some Texas A&M teammates created a group chat after Clemson won the title about how close they came to toppling the Tigers.

"We had a little doubt last year, but this year we have no doubt," he said.

Texas A&M's secondary was considered a weak spot last season when the group finished the season with just seven interceptions. But they were feeling confident after grabbing four in the opener against Texas State. Despite their success, the Aggies know things will be much more difficult this week.

"They've got some great receivers," Coach Jimbo Fisher said. "And I'm glad our guys got some confidence going in. But we're going to have to play one heck of a game."

Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney likes the makeup of his team, but understands they have to prove themselves on the field. The defense lost seven starters from a year ago and A&M with quarterback Kellen Mond will severely test the new group.

"This is one of best teams in the country," Swinney said of the Aggies. "They have us ranked No. 1, but I don't know if we've earned that. We don't know what we are."

Sports on 09/07/2019