Arkansas man faces murder charge after fatal crash

FILE - A Pine Bluff police vehicle is shown in this 2009 file photo.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder Saturday after a car crash killed a woman in Pine Bluff, a police spokesman said.

Jeremy Scott Sr., 33, surrendered to police a few hours after a car crash killed a 36-year-old Pine Bluff woman, police spokesman Sgt. Richard Wegner said Saturday.

The woman’s name was not released pending notification of her family, Wegner said.

Officers responded to a car crash at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, and they found the woman’s vehicle crashed into a tree near 16th and Cherry streets, Wegner. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the crash, Scott met and surrendered to police, and Wegner said he “made statements” to investigators that led to his arrest on a charge of second-degree murder.

Wegner said investigators believe the two were in a relationship.

Scott was not listed in the Jefferson County jail roster as of 4 p.m. Saturday.