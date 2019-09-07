Firm's Friday paper is its last

GateHouse Media on Friday put out its last edition of the Stuttgart Daily Leader but said the survival of the paper was still possible.

"Although this will be the final print edition of the Stuttgart Daily Leader by GateHouse Media, negotiations continued right up to the press deadline and both parties were confident a deal would be reached," the company said in a front-page story Friday.

GateHouse didn't identify prospective buyers for the paper, which was founded in 1885.

Jennifer Allen, group publisher for GateHouse, said Friday afternoon that any announcement of a sale was more likely to take place early next week.

GateHouse last week said that Friday would be the last day of operation for the Daily Leader and the Helena-West Helena World, unless buyers could be found.

Late Thursday afternoon, the sale of the World was announced by its new owners, Chuck Davis, a Helena-West Helena businessman, and Andrew Bagley, a professor at Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas. The World will be converted to a weekly paper after several years of being published twice weekly.

GateHouse also announced the sale in Friday's edition of the World and on its website. The sale allows the World "to continue serving this great community, and we are delighted that closure is being avoided," said Matt Guthrie, GateHouse regional vice president. The World was founded in 1871.

GateHouse also said last week it will close its printing press in Pine Bluff at the end of this month. The press printed the Daily Leader, the World and the Pine Bluff Commercial, also a GateHouse newspaper.

The Daily Leader was a frequent winner in annual journalism contests sponsored by the Arkansas Press Association, including the top "General Excellence" award three times during the long career of Calvin Thomas Mannen. Mannen spent 30 years at the newspaper, starting in 1951 when the newspaper was housed in a building just 18 feet wide.

"There was no fence-straddling, no hypocrisy," Garner Allen, a retired editor of the Daily Leader, said upon Mannen's death in 2002 at age 86.

In 1973, Stuttgart police officer George Hildebrand Jr. was leading a funeral procession through town when ducks -- which, along with rice, have made Stuttgart famous -- literally fell from the sky on a stormy but otherwise mild Nov. 23, 1973, a day before duck season opened. Hail-encased ducks cannot defy gravity.

The aerial barrage was enough for Hildebrand to write a letter to the editor: "When I was turning off of Main Street onto 22nd Street, chunks of ice were hitting the car. And when I got to 22nd and Buerkle Streets, ducks were falling by the roadside. Then there was hard rain, and a funnel cloud was spotted south of the cemetery. Seeing ducks falling from the sky is a sight I will never forget." Hildebrand, who later became Stuttgart's police chief, died in 2008.

The 25th anniversary of the incident was recounted by the Daily Leader and distributed on the wires by the Associated Press.

If the demise of the Daily Leader holds, it will have been preceded in death by at least 11 other Stuttgart newspapers, including the Chronicle, the Free Press, the Stuttgart Germania, the Arkansawyer, the Stuttgart Booster, and the Wheel Reporter. The Daily Leader will have lasted longer than those 11 newspapers combined.

