I-30 work to close lanes for two weeks

Work on a $187.3 million project to widen a section of Interstate 30 in Saline County will require overnight lane closings on the interstate and a frontage road starting Sunday and lasting up to two weeks, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The eastbound and westbound lanes on I-30 will be alternately closed in various locations from east of Sevier Street in Benton to west of U.S. 70 each night through Sept. 21, weather permitting.

The eastbound lanes will be reduced to one open lane between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The westbound lanes will be reduced to one open lane between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Depending on location, an inside or outside lane will be closed to allow crews to place temporary lane striping and barrier wall, the department said. Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signs, the department said.

Meanwhile, the the I-30 frontage road north of the interstate will have its eastbound and westbound lanes alternately closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily through Sept. 14, weather permitting.

The lanes will be closed west of the South Street bridge to Bass Lane to allow construction crews to install a drainage pipe across the road, the department said. Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels, signs and flaggers to assist in detouring traffic along West Sevier Street, Crouch Street and Bass Lane.

The work is part of a project to widen 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to six lanes from four between Sevier Street and U.S. 70. The project also includes improvements at the I-30/U.S. 67 interchange

