Chiefs extend Hill

Tyreek Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $54 million. The team announced the extension Friday. The amount was confirmed by The Kansas City Star. "It's good to have him. I hope he can still run fast with all that money in his pocket," Chiefs Coach Andy Reid joked. According to a source with knowledge of the extension, it contains a $5.8 million signing bonus and $35.2 million in guarantees. Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said the extension "is contingent upon the conditions Tyreek agreed to adhere to upon his return to the team in July." Hill was suspended from team activities during the offseason while the Chiefs, the NFL and law enforcement officials sorted out alleged incidents involving Hill's son and the mother of the child. In March, Hill was investigated by Overland Park, Kan., police, who took two reports at Hill's Johnson County home, one for battery and the other for child abuse and neglect. A report also was made to the Kansas Department for Children and Families. No criminal charges were filed, however. On July 19, a week before training camp opened, the NFL released a statement saying Hill would not be suspended and that the league found no evidence that Hill violated the league's personal conduct policy, but would re-open the investigation if new evidence emerged.

'No-call' suit tossed

Louisiana's Supreme Court has dismissed a New Orleans Saints fan's lawsuit against the NFL and game officials over the failure to call a crucial penalty against the Los Angeles Rams in a January playoff game. Attorney Antonio LeMon had sued, alleging fraud and seeking damages over what's come to be known as the "Nola No-Call." But Friday's state Supreme Court opinion said ticket-holders have no right of action in the case. They reversed a lower court ruling that could have resulted in Commissioner Roger Goodell and game officials being questioned under oath. LeMon said he was reviewing the ruling. At issue was officials' failure to flag a blatant penalty by a Los Angeles Rams player, helping the Rams beat the Saints and advance to the Super Bowl.

MacIntyre in lead

Scottish rookie Robert MacIntyre carded a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take a four-stroke lead Friday after the second round of the European Open in Hamburg, Germany. MacIntyre, tied for third after an opening 68 at the Green Eagle Golf Course on Thursday, was four shots clear of Germany's Bernd Ritthammer, who shot a bogey-free 66 to sit at 7 under. Overnight leader Paul Casey of England, Guido Migliozzi of Italy, and Matthias Schwab of Austria are two shots further back at 5 under. Casey followed his opening 66 with a battling 1-over 73, the four-time Ryder Cup player frustrated by four bogeys. Sweden's Alexander Bjork and Austria's Bernd Wiesberger were seven shots off the pace after rounds of 71 and 69, respectively. American Xander Schauffele followed an opening 73 with a 69 and was nine shots behind MacIntyre.

Jones extends deal

Erik Jones has signed a contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2020 season. Jones, 23, has two career Cup victories in three-plus seasons and 100 starts. He won the July race last year at Daytona International Speedway and took the checkered flag last week at Darlington Raceway. Jones is part of the JGR stable that includes two-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin, Cup Series champions Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. Jones raced his rookie season in 2017 on a one-year loaner contract to Gibbs' sister team, the now-defunct Furniture Row Racing. He was pushed this year by JGR developmental driver Christopher Bell but the extension will keep Jones in the No. 20 Toyota for another season.

Leclerc has best times

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc posted the fastest time in both practices for the Italian Grand Prix on Friday, giving the team hope it can end a nine-year wait for victory on home soil. Having already led the morning session in Monza, Italy, Leclerc was .068 seconds ahead of championship leader Lewis Hamilton in the afternoon and 0.201 clear of Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel. Ferrari hasn't won its home race since Fernando Alonso triumphed at Monza in 2010. But Leclerc claimed his first victory in Formula One last weekend at the Belgian GP. Hamilton is the man most likely to deny Leclerc back-to-back wins. The Mercedes driver has won four of the past five Italian Grand Prix and is bidding for a record sixth triumph on Sunday at the historic track to move ahead of Michael Schumacher as the master of Monza.

Gooden strikes deal

Dwight Gooden can avoid jail time as part of a plea deal with Monmouth County, N.J., prosecutors following his arrest in June on suspected cocaine possession, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office said Friday. Gooden, 54, pled guilty in court Aug. 29 to a lesser charge of third-degree possession and was told he will not have to go to jail if he completes a drug rehabilitation program, spokesman Chris Swendeman said. The former Mets and Yankees pitcher, who has struggled with substance abuse for three decades, said in a text message to Newsday on July 12 that he was "going away for a while to try and save my life" and "this is the worst I've ever been through all my struggles." In a statement Friday, Gooden's attorney William Petrillo said: "Dwight is doing phenomenal and we are confident he will continue to do so." The prosecutor's office said Gooden will be sentenced Nov. 1. He was arrested in the early morning hours of June 7 after he was found by Holmdel, N.J., police to have "two small green zip-lock style plastic baggies containing suspected cocaine."

Semenya and soccer

Caster Semenya has signed with a South African soccer club and may be considering giving up track and field. The Olympic 800-meter champion, who is currently in a legal battle with the IAAF over her right to compete without taking testosterone-suppressing medication, said she has joined women's club JVW FC. The Johannesburg-based club said Semenya is training with the team but will only play league games in 2020. Next year's Tokyo Olympics are in July and August, when the women's soccer season in South Africa will be in action. Semenya is barred from defending her 800 title at this month's world championships after refusing to follow IAAF rules requiring her to reduce her natural testosterone level. She is appealing those rules at the Swiss supreme court.

Lyles wins 200M

American sprinter Noah Lyles raced to the 200 meters title at the Diamond League finals on Friday in Brussels, extending his winning run ahead of the world championships. A chill evening was hardly good preparation for Qatar's heat, but steady rain and stomach pains tested Lyles to clock 19.74 seconds. Only two other men have been faster this season. A little legal wind assistance helped carry the gold-medal favorite to within 0.24 of his personal record, set in July in Lausanne, Switzerland. The defending world champion, Ramil Guliyev of Turkey, was level with Lyles deep into the straight, and was pulled through to his season-best time of 19.86 as runner-up. The world championships start on Sept. 27 in Doha.

