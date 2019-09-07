OWASSO (Okla.) 51, FAYETTEVILLE 19

OWASSO, Okla. -- Owasso, Okla. (2-0), intercepted three passes, including two of which it returned for a score, to roll past Fayetteville (1-1) at Owasso Stadium.

Omarr Baker and Gage Laney each intercepted Gibbs for touchdowns of 37 and 70 yards, respectively, in the second quarter. Laney's interception made it 27-6 Rams with 2:16 left in the first half.

Quinn McClain rushed for 62 yards and scored on a 32-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that pulled the Bulldogs within 27-16. But Owasso responded as Cole Dugger, who completed 13 of 19 passes for 213 yards and 3 touchdowns, threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Mario Kirby to extend the Rams' score to 34-16.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Connor Flannigan led Fayetteville with 11 catches for 129 yards.

Sports on 09/07/2019