VIDEO: Farmington wins first game in new digs

FARMINGTON -- Drew Sturgeon scored a pair of touchdowns, and the Farmington defense did its job as the Cardinals knocked off their rivals in the season opener for both teams at Cardinal Stadium.
After Farmington took a 7-0 lead, the Cardinals had an answer on their opening drive. Quarterback Marqwaveon Watson hit Sturgeon for 19 yards on a third and 6, then Watson ripped off a 22-yard run on a second and long. On fourth down at the Prairie Grove 5, Watson hit Sturgeon on a slant for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 with 9:52 left in the second quarter
Farmington (1-0) took the opening drive of the second 81 yards to take the lead. Farmington moved ahead on Ian Cartwright's 1-yard run with 9:04 left in the third quarter.
FARMINGTON 27, PRAIRIE GROVE 7
Prairie Grove 7 0 0 0 — 7
Farmington 0 7 7 13 — 27
First Quarter
Prair — Layman 1 run (Higgins kick), 5:32.
Second Quarter
Farm — Sturgeon 5 pass from Watson (Sturgeon kick), 9:52.
Third Quarter
Farm — Cartwright 1 run (Sturgeon kick), 9:04.
Fourth Quarter
Farm — Sturgeon 16 run (Sturgeon kick), 6:27.
Farm — Stettmeier 25 run (Kick failed), 1:30.
Sports on 09/07/2019
Print Headline: FARMINGTON 27, PRAIRIE GROVE 7