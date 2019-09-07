Sections
Suspect in custody after woman shot at North Little Rock apartment complex, police say

by Clara Turnage | Today at 1:28 p.m.
FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A woman was shot and a person was in custody after a shooting Saturday morning in North Little Rock, a spokesman said.

North Little Rock police responded at 9:55 a.m. Saturday to the Summertree Apartments, 5125 Summertree Drive, where a woman had been shot, police spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said. The woman’s injuries were not life threatening and responders took her to a local hospital for treatment, she said.

Authorities said a suspect was identified and was in custody early Saturday afternoon, but the names of the suspect and victim were not released. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to Cooper.

Check back for further details.

