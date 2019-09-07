Traveler's attacker arrested, police say

A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday after attacking a traveler outside a hotel, punching her multiple times in the face and sexually assaulting her on a sidewalk, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police officers on Thursday arrested John Withers, 47, on charges of second-degree sexual assault, third-degree battery and refusal to submit to arrest, the report said.

A Canadian woman who was walking to get dinner with her friends around 6 p.m. Thursday said she saw Withers staggering and attempted to avoid him on the sidewalk, the report said. Withers shoved her against a wall, punched her multiple times, began groping her and tried to rip her clothes off, the report said.

A Little Rock sergeant was nearby , saw Withers attacking the woman and arrested him, the report said. The report did not name the hotel or an area of the city.

Withers was in the Pulaski County jail without bond as of Friday evening, according to the jail's roster.

