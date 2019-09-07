Yelich, Davies advance Brewers in wild card race

MILWAUKEE -- Christian Yelich hit his 44th home run and Zach Davies pitched five effective innings for his first victory since July, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 7-1 on Friday night.

Milwaukee pulled within four games of Chicago for the second NL wild card. The Cubs, who had won their last six road games, remained 2½ back of NL Central-leading St. Louis, which lost 9-4 at Pittsburgh.

Yelich had the big blow in the Brewers' four-run third inning, hitting a three-run drive to right-center. Cory Spangenberg added a run-scoring bunt single off Cole Hamels, giving Milwaukee a 4-1 lead.

Yelich's home run tied him with Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers, one behind NL leader Pete Alonso of the New York Mets.

Davies (9-7) allowed one run -- Nicholas Castellanos' 24th home run in the third -- and three hits in his first victory since July 18. The right-hander went 0-5 with a 7.76 ERA in his previous six starts.

Davies almost picked up a victory in his previous outing, but he was pulled after pitching 42/3 innings in the Brewers' 2-0 victory over the Cubs last weekend.

Brent Suter retired all six batters he faced, Junior Guerra pitched a scoreless eighth and Ray Black finished with a perfect ninth.

Hamels (7-6) was tagged for 5 runs and 9 hits in 31/3 innings.

Grandal made it 5-1 in the fourth with his 24th home run. Orlando Arcia added a sacrifice fly in the seventh, and Ben Gamel singled in a run in the eighth.

Castellanos' home run was his 13th in 33 games since he was acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline.

PIRATES 9, CARDINALS 4 Adam Frazier capped the Pirates' six-run seventh inning with a two-run triple, and host Pittsburgh rallied to beat St. Louis.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, REDS 5 Ketel Marte hit a three-run home run, Josh Rojas singled home two more and visiting Arizona beat Cincinnati.

METS 5, PHILLIES 4 Pete Alonso drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs to cap a chaotic ninth inning and lift New York over Philadelphia.

BRAVES 4, NATIONALS 3 Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) pitched six scoreless innings, Ozzie Albies and Josh Donaldson homered, and Atlanta picked up another division win over visiting Washington.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 7, ORIOLES 6 Willie Calhoun homered twice and drove in a career-high four runs, helping Texas beat host Baltimore.

RED SOX 6, YANKEES 1 Mitch Moreland hit a three-run home run and seven pitchers combined on a three-hitter to lead Boston over visiting New York.

RAYS 5, BLUE JAYS 0 Brendan McKay and four relievers combined on a two-hitter, Mike Zunino hit a two-run home run, and host Tampa Bay beat Toronto.

ANGELS 5, WHITE SOX 4 Brian Goodwin's two-run home run in the eighth tied the game, and Justin Upton hit a solo shot in the ninth as Los Angeles beat host Chicago.

ASTROS 7, MARINERS 4 Josh Reddick homered for the second consecutive game and Alex Bregman had two hits to help Houston over visiting Seattle.

ATHLETICS 7, TIGERS 3 Chad Pinder homered, Mike Fiers earned his fourth victory and host Oakland defeated Detroit in a game that was suspended May 19 because of the weather.

INDIANS 6, TWINS 2 (11) Roberto Perez hit a two-out RBI single to ignite a four-run 11th inning, as Cleveland beat host Minnesota to trim the division lead to 5½ games.

INTERLEAGUE

ROYALS 3, MARLINS 0 Jorge Lopez pitched six innings of four-hit ball and Hunter Dozier homered, leading visiting Kansas City over Miami.

