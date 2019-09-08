Authorities investigate possible homicide in northeast Arkansas

Authorities in northeast Arkansas are investigating a possible homicide after first responders found a person dead early Sunday.

Jonesboro dispatchers got a medical call about a person not breathing in the 4700 block of Samantha Avenue around 4 a.m., according to a statement by Jonesboro police spokesman Sgt. Lyle Waterworth. Medics and other first responders found a person dead at the scene, Waterworth said.

According to police, initial reports suggest an incident outside of Jonesboro led to the victim’s death, and the Craighead County sheriff’s office was managing the investigation late Sunday morning.

Waterworth declined to release the identity of the victim, citing notification of family. A dispatcher at the Craighead County sheriff’s office was unable to provide further information late Sunday morning about the death.

