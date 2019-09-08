Bears put together another winning fourth-quarter rally

Tyler Hudson caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Breylin Smith in the third quarter of the Bears’ 24-16 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday.

Breylin Smith connected with Luj Winningham for two fourth-quarter touchdowns Saturday afternoon as the University of Central Arkansas rallied for a 24-16 victory over Austin Peay at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tenn.

Smith hit Winningham for scores of 43 and 18 yards after Austin Peay (1-1) had scored 16 consecutive points to take a 16-10 fourth-quarter lead.

It was the second week in a row that UCA came back from a fourth-quarter deficit to win on the road. The Bears trailed Western Kentucky after three quarters before posting a 35-28 season-opening victory at Western Kentucky on Aug. 29.

UCA (2-0) took the lead for good with 12:05 remaining Saturday when Winningham hauled in his 43-yard touchdown reception. Hayden Ray's extra point gave the Bears a 17-16 lead following the five-play, 95-yard drive.

UCA's Taylor Wallace's 43-yard punt pinned Austin Peay on its own 1 with 4:26 remaining. Eight plays later, the Governors turned the ball over on downs at their own 21.

It took two plays before Smith and Winningham hooked up again, this time for the 18-yard touchdown with 1:42 to play.

Austin Peay's final drive ended at the UCA 44 when junior defensive back Robert Rochell intercepted JaVaugh Craig's pass with 14 seconds remaining.

Smith completed 19 of 30 passes for 283 yards and 3 TDs. Winningham caught a game-high eight passes for 136 yards. Tyler Hudson, who caught a 37-yard TD pass from Smith in the third quarter, had four receptions for 120 yards.

Craig was 14 of 30 passes for 185 yards with a touchdown and an interception in relief of starting quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall, who left the game with an ankle injury midway through the first quarter.

UCA led 3-0 at the half, getting a 25-yard field goal from Ray on the final play of the second quarter.

UCA increased its lead to 10-0 with 11:08 left in the third quarter when Smith and Hudson connected for their 37-yard touchdown. The scoring drive went for six plays and 46 yards.

Austin Peay scored on its next four possessions, including field goals of 39, 32 and 27 yards by Logan Birchfield. The Governors' lone touchdown was a 76-yard pass from Craig to Baniko Harley with 5:12 left in the third quarter.

Austin Peay held a 351-315 advantage in total yards. The Governors limited the Bears to 32 rushing yards on 30 attempts. Austin Peay sacked Smith three times.

