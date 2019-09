The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 520 W. 7th St., commercial, Andrew Reynolds, 12 a.m. Aug. 31, 2019, property valued at $353.

72204

• 2224 Romine Road, residential, Junru Wang, 8 a.m. Aug. 17, 2019, property valued at $1,301.

• 2820 Zion St., residential, Constance Clark, 2 p.m. Sept. 1, 2019, property valued at $1,101.

• 7303 Kanis Road, residential, Robert Gibbs, 6 p.m. Sept. 1, 2019, property valued at $400.

• 2001 S. Valentine St., residential, Elbert Jones, 1:41 p.m. Sept. 4, 2019, property valued at $400.

72205

• 5116 W. Markham St., commercial, Marilyn Gleason, 4:50 a.m. Sept. 3, 2019, property value unknown.

• 7923 Briarwood Circle, residential, Cody Horn, 8 a.m. Sept. 4, 2019, property valued at $2,000.

72206

• 500 W. Roosevelt Road, commercial, Sharks, 12:31 a.m. Aug. 22, 2019, property value unknown.

• 1722 S. Cross St., residential, Aidyn Hill, 1 p.m. Aug. 31, 2019, property value unknown.

72209

• 8321 Frontier Road, residential, David Dabous, noon Aug. 1, 2019, property valued at $7,800.

• 5300 Baseline Road, residential, Barbara Jones, 12 a.m. Aug. 6, 2019, property valued at $5,600.

• 5001 W. 65th St., commercial, Mamie Bigby, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 21, 2019, property valued at $601.

• 5201 Geyer Springs Road, residential, Suzanne Owens, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 2, 2019, property valued at $3,178.

• 8609 Tedburn Drive, residential, Andrea Lara, 4:54 p.m. Sept. 2, 2019, property valued at $241.

• 3 Chestnut Ave., residential, Sheunta Smith, 11 p.m. Sept. 3, 2019, property valued at $1,700.

72210

• 6 Birdie Lane, residential, Dortriece Austin, 8 p.m. Aug. 18, 2019, property value unknown.

• 13420 Otter Creek Pkwy., commercial, Boaz Tjhin, 10 p.m. Aug. 21, 2019, property valued at $11.

• 10800 Bass Pro Pkwy., residential, Jake Keet, 11 p.m. Aug. 30, 2019, property valued at $1338.34.

• 1 Torey Pine Ct., residential, Kya Johnson, 1:01 p.m. Aug. 31, 2019, property value unknown.

• 14000 Otter Creek Pkwy., commercial, Karen King, 11:40 p.m. Sept. 3, 2019, property value unknown.

72103

• 10611 Legion Hut Road, residential, Whitney Johnson, 12 a.m. Sept. 1, 2019, property valued at $200.

• 11501 Mabelvale West Road, commercial, Brian Donham, 1:35 a.m. Sept. 3, 2019, property value unknown.

72211

• 12720 Valleywood Drive, residential, Jacob Anthony, 12:01 a.m. Sept. 3, 2019, property value unknown.

• 305 N. Shackleford Road, commercial, Josh Powell, 1:47 a.m. Sept. 4, 2019, property value unknown.

• 11401 Mesa Drive, residential, Johnney Russell, 6:37 p.m. Sept. 4, 2019, property valued at $9,800.

72212

• 8 Saint Andrews Drive, residential, Melissa Meader, 10 a.m. Aug. 31, 2019, property valued at $4,180.

72227

• 1821 Sanford Drive, residential, Nakyea Jackson, 12 a.m. Aug. 30, 2019, property valued at $6,950.

SundayMonday on 09/08/2019