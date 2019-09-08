Couple held after 7-hour standoff, police say

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK A member of the Fayetteville Police Department collects his gear Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Greens Apartments at 2691 N. Club where a man barricaded himself inside who is a suspect in a shooting Thursday night.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police arrested a man Friday after he held three children captive and shot at police officers during a seven-hour standoff at the Greens at Lakeside Village apartment complex, authorities said.

Austin Wenger and his wife, Megan Jones Wenger, were taken into custody after police fired several rounds of tear gas into the apartment and blew open the front door about 4 p.m., said police spokesman Sgt. Anthony Murphy.

Austin Wenger, 26, of Fayetteville was arrested on a charge of attempted capital murder of a police officer, according to police. He was also arrested on three counts of kidnapping, possession of a firearm by certain persons and criminal mischief.

Megan Wenger, 23, faces counts of hindering apprehension and criminal mischief.

According to a police report, officers were searching for Austin Wenger in regard to a stolen vehicle and shots fired during a vehicle chase Thursday.

Police received a tip early Friday that Austin Wenger was at his sister's residence at 2691 N. Club Drive, the report said.

Wenger's sister, who was not identified, left the apartment at 7:53 a.m. Friday and confirmed for police that Wenger was in the apartment with three children and his wife, the report said.

During the ensuing standoff, the report states, Austin Wenger refused to allow the children to leave. The report says he fired at least two shots, with one round nearly hitting an officer.

Murphy said the children escaped through a bedroom window.

Fayetteville's Crisis Response Team spent several hours working, without success, to persuade the Wengers to surrender, authorities said.

The electricity and water to the apartment were shut off during the day as the standoff continued, authorities said. The outdoor temperature topped 90 degrees by mid-afternoon.

About 3 p.m., police fired tear gas into the apartment. When there was no response, police used an explosive device to blow open the front door about 3:30 p.m., Murphy said.

The Wengers were arrested shortly after and taken to the Washington County jail. No injuries were reported.

