Cubs fall to Brewers on walk-off double by Yelich

MILWAUKEE -- Christian Yelich sliced an opposite-field double off Brandon Kintzler to score the winning run in the ninth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Saturday night.

Milwaukee pulled within three games of Chicago for the second National League wild card. The Cubs slipped 3½ back of NL Central-leading St. Louis, who beat Pittsburgh 10-1.

Pinch-hitter Tyler Austin reached on shortstop Addison Russell's throwing error and before Yelich batted, Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy came out to talk with Kintzler (3-3). Whatever was said didn't work as Yelich had his 500th career RBI.

Yelich walked three times and swiped second each time, extending his career-best to 30 steals. He became the 10th player in major league history with 40 home runs and 30 stolen bases, a feat that's been accomplished 12 times, the last by Ryan Braun in 2012. Yelich, who has 44 home runs, was on in the first, sixth and eighth, getting the record-setting swipe off Rowan Wick.

Brewers reliever Josh Hader (3-5) walked Anthony Rizzo with the bases loaded to force in the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth, but Yasmani Grandal lined the first pitch from reliever David Phelps into the Brewers bullpen to tie the game in the bottom of the inning.

Trying to protect a 1-0 lead for Cubs starter Yu Darvish, Kyle Ryan got two quick outs in the sixth before consecutive walks and a run-scoring base hit by Ben Gamel tied the game.

Darvish, who was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 1 due to right forearm tightness, made his team-leading 28th start of the season a good one. He allowed 3 hits, 1 walk and 7 strikeouts over 5 innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 2, REDS 0 Rookie Alex Young struck out 12 in eight innings, Ketel Marte drove in a run and scored another and Arizona extended its playoff surge, beating host Cincinnati.

CARDINALS 10, PIRATES 1 Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run home run and Adam Wainwright pitched seven strong innings to help visiting St. Louis defeat Pittsburgh.

PHILLIES 5, METS 0 Drew Smyly (Arkansas Razorbacks, Little Rock Central) pitched seven solid innings and Philadelphia pounded on Marcus Stroman to beat host New York.

BRAVES 5, NATIONALS 4 Josh Donaldson and Ozzie Albies each homered for the second consecutive day and Atlanta topped visiting Washington.

PADRES 3, ROCKIES 0 Manny Machado hit a two-run home run, Wil Myers also connected and host San Diego beat Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 5, INDIANS 3 Mitch Garver hit his second home run of the game -- a three-run shot -- in the seventh, helping host Minnesota rally past Cleveland.

YANKEES 5, RED SOX 1 J.A. Happ pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning, Edwin Encarnacion homered and visiting New York beat Boston.

RAYS 5, BLUE JAYS 3 Travis d'Arnaud and Daniel Robertson drove in runs with two outs in the eighth inning, helping host Tampa Bay over Toronto.

RANGERS 9, ORIOLES 4 Rougned Odor homered during a six-run first inning and visiting Texas cruised to a victory over Baltimore.

ANGELS 8, WHITE SOX 7 Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run home run and drove in a career-high five runs to help Los Angeles over host Chicago.

ASTROS 2, MARINERS 1 Justin Verlander pitched seven strong innings to get his MLB-leading 18th victory to lead Houston to a victory over visiting Seattle.

INTERLEAGUE

ROYALS 7, MARLINS 2 Ryan McBroom doubled twice and had three RBI to help visiting Kansas City beat Miami.

Sports on 09/08/2019