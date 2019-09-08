Dorian exits N.C., leaving a mess

NAGS HEAD, N.C. -- Skies cleared and floodwaters receded Saturday from North Carolina's Outer Banks, leaving behind a muddy trail of destruction wrought by Hurricane Dorian, which turned north and began lashing parts of eastern Canada.

Dorian's worst damage in the U.S. appeared to be on Ocracoke Island, which even in good weather is accessible only by boat or air and is popular with tourists for its undeveloped beaches. Longtime residents who hunkered down to wait out the storm described strong but manageable winds followed by a wall of water that flooded the first floors of many homes and forced some to await rescue from their attics.

"We're used to cleaning up dead limbs and trash that's floating around," said Ocracoke Island resident and business owner Philip Howard. "But now it's everything: picnic tables, doors, lumber that's been floating around."

Howard said by phone Saturday that flooding at his properties on the North Carolina island is 13 inches higher than the levels wrought by a storm in 1944, which he said had long been considered the worst. He raised his home higher than the 1944 flood level and still got water inside.

"It's overwhelming," said Howard, who owns the Village Craftsmen, a store that sells handcrafted pottery, glass and kitchen items. He said much of the merchandise on the lower shelves is ruined. Pieces of pottery were floating around inside.

Inside his house, the water-soaked floorboards were buckling and curling, he said.

Gov. Roy Cooper said about 800 people had remained on the island to wait out Dorian. The storm made landfall Friday morning over the Outer Banks as a far weaker storm than it was when it devastated the Bahamas. Despite having been downgraded to Category 1, it sent seawater surging into homes on Ocracoke, many for the first time in memory.

The governor said officials were aware of no serious injuries on the Outer Banks from the storm. About 200 people were in shelters and 57,000 without power as of midday Saturday, according to the governor's office. Emergency officials transported fuel trucks, generators, food and water to Okracoke.

At least five deaths in the Southeast were blamed on Dorian. Four were men in Florida or North Carolina who died in falls or by electrocution while trimming trees, putting up storm shutters or otherwise getting ready for the hurricane. North Carolina officials said a 67-year-old man died Friday in Pamlico County after he collapsed while cleaning storm debris.

Dorian slammed the Bahamas at the start of last week with 185 mph winds, killing at least 43 people and obliterating countless homes. From there, it swept past Florida and Georgia, then sideswiped the Carolinas on Thursday, spinning off tornadoes that peeled away roofs and flipped recreational vehicles.

CANADA'S TURN

Dorian arrived on Canada's Atlantic coast Saturday with heavy rain and powerful winds, toppling a construction crane in Halifax and knocking out power for more than 300,000 people

The storm made landfall Saturday evening near Sambro Creek, about 15 miles south of Halifax, with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

Forecasters said the center of Dorian was expected to move across Nova Scotia, pass near or over Prince Edward Island, and then move to Newfoundland and Labrador today.

Residents of Nova Scotia expected heavy rainfall and potential flooding along the coast, as officials in Halifax urged people to secure heavy objects that might become projectiles. Businesses were encouraged to close early.

"We do not want the citizens of Halifax roaming downtown as the water is coming in," said Erica Fleck, assistant chief of community risk reduction in Halifax, the provincial capital and home to 400,000 people.

A crane toppled and crashed into the side of a downtown apartment building under construction. In the city's south end, a roof was ripped off an apartment complex, and firefighter Jeff Paris said several apartment buildings were being evacuated.

Novia Scotia Power Inc. reported more than 300,000 customers were in the dark by 5 p.m. CDT, with power out in parts of Halifax, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick. Karen Hutt, the utility's chief executive, said Dorian is the largest weather event the company had ever responded to and 1,000 workers were ready to restore power once it was safe.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday that Dorian was officially a post-tropical cyclone, not a hurricane, though it still packed hurricane-force winds.

Information for this article was contributed by Gary D. Robertson, Jonathan Drew, Tom Foreman Jr., Rob Gillies and Seth Borenstein of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP/FERNANDO LLANO

A woman waits with her baby Saturday to board a ferry at the port in Marsh Harbor, Abaco Islands, taking hurricane survivors to Nassau, Bahamas. A cruise ship carried about 1,100 Bahamians to Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday. As rescue and cleanup efforts continued in the hard-hit islands, Hurricane Dorian left a trail of destruction along North Carolina’s Outer Banks and began lashing eastern Canada on its way toward Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador.

