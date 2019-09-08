Ex-South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary

FILE - In this July 21, 2018, file photo, Republican politician Mark Sanford speaks at OZY Fest in Central Park in New York. Sanford, the former South Carolina governor and congressman, has decided to launch a Republican challenge to President Donald Trump. - Photo by AP/INVISION/EVAN AGOSTINI

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina governor and congressman, has decided to launch a Republican challenge to President Donald Trump.

"I am here to tell you now that I am going to get in," Sanford said in an interview on Fox News Sunday. ''This is the beginning of a long walk."

When asked why he was taking on an incumbent who's popular within the party, Sanford, who has acknowledged his slim chances by saying he doesn't expect to become president, said: "I think we need to have a conversation on what it means to be a Republican. I think that as the Republican Party, we have lost our way."

He joins Joe Walsh, a former Tea-Party-backed, one-term congressman from Illinois, and Bill Weld, the former Republican governor of Massachusetts, as primary challengers to Trump.

The 59-year-old Sanford has long been an outspoken critic of Trump's, frequently questioning his motivations and qualifications during the run-up to the 2016 presidential election and calling Trump's candidacy "a particularly tough pill to swallow."

Sanford won three terms for U.S. House in the 1990s, then two four-year terms as governor before an affair marred the end of his second term. He returned to politics a couple of years later and won a special election to his old U.S. House seat in 2013, holding on twice more.

As the main focus of his presidential bid, Sanford has said he plans to zero in on holding down federal spending, an issue on which he has railed since his initial stint in the House. Known during his Capitol Hill years as a deficit hawk, Sanford expressed a determination to bring debt and fiscal restraint into the national conversation.

"Let's go out and try to force a conversation about that which is not being talked about in this country," Sanford said Sunday.

Sanford won't be able to compete in his home state of South Carolina, which on Saturday - along with Nevada and Kansas - announced it won't hold presidential nominating balloting in 2020, erecting more hurdles for the longshot candidates challenging Trump.

Sanford's possible presidential motivations immediately drew skepticism from a primary opponent and some South Carolina political observers who have watched him plot a political comeback before and questioned whether he was merely seeking publicity and relevance following a defeat in last year's primary.

Last month, Sanford acknowledged his motivations in an interview with The Associated Press.

"It's not as if I'm saying, you know, I think I can become president," he said. "But I think you can change the debate, and you might even have an impact on the general election."

Walsh said he welcomed Sanford's candidacy but questioned his commitment.

"How the hell can you say 'I'm going to primary the president of the United States, but I don't think I can win, it's not about winning'?" Walsh said in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Sunday. "My god. That makes no sense to me. ... Why would you do this unless you really had a good reason?"