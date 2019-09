Hong Kong airport protest deterred by police

Riot police check passengers' bags at airport express central station in downtown Hong Kong, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Hong Kong authorities were limiting airport transport services and controlling access to terminals Saturday as they braced for a second weekend of disruption following overnight demonstrations that turned violent. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong police thwarted another disruption at the airport by pro-democracy activists but had to battle protesters at subway stations on Saturday, as the monthslong unrest showed no signs of abating even after the government offered a concession days earlier.

Police mounted road checks and inspected passengers on trains and buses heading to the airport to weed out protesters. At least two bus passengers were seen being handcuffed and taken away after police found face masks in their bags.

The express train service to the airport was limited, running to and from downtown Hong Kong but skipping all stations in between. Only people with plane tickets were allowed to enter the airport terminals, and people standing near an adjoining bus terminal were dispersed.

Several hundred protesters, many in masks, converged at a subway station in the Tung Chung area adjacent to the airport. They chanted slogans and called police "murderers" over the alleged brutality against demonstrators during three months of protests in the city that have become increasingly violent.

Shops were shuttered and the station was shut down in the evening as the mood grew tense. Protesters spilled onto the street after riot police with batons confronted them, with several people detained.

Hong Kong's airport, the world's eighth-busiest, has been a frequent target during a summer of protests sparked by an extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial. Many saw the bill as an example of the Chinese territory's eroding autonomy since the former British colony was returned to China in 1997.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced Wednesday that her government would withdraw the bill, but that failed to appease protesters who have expanded their goals to include other issues.

The airport rail link was suspended last weekend after protesters threw objects on the track, blocked roads near the airport and damaged a nearby subway station. Last month, the airport was shut down for two days after protesters occupied the terminals, leading to violent clashes.

Airport operations ran normally Saturday after the security operation, although some travelers complained they had to get to the airport early.

Susan Reigel of Denver said she arrived at the airport eight hours ahead of her flight back to the U.S.

"I don't really have a feeling regarding the protests," said Reigel, who spent three days in Hong Kong after a trip to mainland China. "It's just been a little bit of an inconvenience."

Another traveler at the airport, Jens Schlimmer of Germany, expressed support for protesters fighting for their rights, saying he would do the same if it was his country.

Apart from the Tung Chung subway stop, dozens of youths also rallied at malls belonging to rail link operator Mass Transit Railway Corp., accusing it of helping police during a violent raid at the Prince Edward subway station on Aug. 31.

The railway operator shut down the Prince Edward station later Saturday after some protesters started gathering again. They later placed white flowers and burned paper offerings at the station's exit as a sign of mourning.

The station has been a focus for protesters, who want the rail operator to release security camera footage to substantiate rumors that some people died during the police raid.

Police reiterated in a statement Saturday that there had been no deaths since the protests began in early June. It said online rumors of deaths were malicious and aimed at sowing deeper division in society.

As night fell, protesters outside the Prince Edward subway station turned their focus for a second-straight night to the police station next to it. They pointed laser beams at officers and later set fire to a pile of plastic foam boxes and other debris across the road. Riot police chased them and were seen using pepper spray. Several people were caught.

The persistent violence during the protests has hurt Hong Kong's economy and sparked fears of a Chinese military intervention. Chinese officials have warned that Beijing will "not sit idly by" if the situation worsens.

Apart from the extradition bill's withdrawal, protesters also have demanded an independent investigation into accusations of police brutality, the unconditional release of those detained during the demonstrations, an end to labeling of the protests as riots, and direct elections of Hong Kong's leaders.

Lam, the Hong Kong leader, has rejected those demands.

A Section on 09/08/2019