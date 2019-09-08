Inspiration flies on wings of paper

A plethora of white darts and gliders rained Saturday on the Clinton School of Public Service's lawn as children and adults competed in the fourth annual Little Rock Paper Airplane Championship.

The festival, orchestrated by Griffin Coop and Elizabeth Fortune, raises money each year for the Lymphomaniac Society, a nonprofit that provides weekend getaways and respite trips for cancer patients during or after treatment.

More than 150 excited children and parents participated in or watched the competition, which gave first-, second- and third-place trophies for distance and air time.

In the age-6-and-under class, almost two dozen kids lined up in a grassy area behind Sturgis Hall and, after a little coaching and coaxing, let fly a hail of handmade missiles. Some of the planes nose-dived, while others soared up, and up, and up before circling back toward their handlers.

Edwin Hankins V, sporting a USA T-shirt and a toothy grin, won the 6-and-under distance competition with a white dart that sailed more than 20 feet beyond his competitors' planes.

Christin Hankins, Edwin's mom, said Saturday was her family's first trip to the competition, and her son hadn't even planned to compete until earlier that morning.

"We definitely did not expect this," she said, smiling. "It's been fun."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6jjz1wOpI0]

Wandering around the competition site, and usually surrounded by an assembly of children, was John Collins, who holds the paper airplane world record for longest distance thrown.

Collins designed the Guinness World Record-recognized plane in 2012, and in February 2012, his thrower, Joe Ayoob, tossed the projectile 226 feet 10 inches.

On Saturday, Collins tweaked children's airplanes, giving them tips about using physics to make the constructions fly higher and farther.

"My goal is to show kids four or five things that make them say, 'Wow!'" Collins said. "Then, when they're hooked, they'll learn the science behind it."

Collins said he has been flying paper airplanes for 50 years -- since the age of 8 -- but it's been his full-time job for the past four years. Collins gives keynote addresses at schools and competitions, and recently published a book about the construction of his record-breaking plane.

"I get to fly paper planes for a living, which means I have the best job in the world," Collins said.

Collins has flown in from San Francisco to host and participate in the Little Rock competition for the past two years, Fortune said.

"He actually contacted us," Fortune said. "He has a Google alert set up for paper planes and emailed us and ... said he wanted to get involved."

Coop said that one day he and Fortune were at their home cleaning, when instead of just throwing away some paper, he folded it into an airplane and flew it toward the waste bin.

"I thought, 'Wouldn't it be fun if we had some kind of paper airplane competition?'" Coop said. "Four years later, and it really is fun."

[Gallery not loading? Click here to see more photos » https://www.arkansasonline.com/galleries/27048/album/]

Hunter Conrad, 12, whose paper plane Saturday flew up and over the heads of the judges on the other side of the lawn, said he had a leg up in the competition, since he has been flying paper planes for three years.

Hunter said he wants to be an airplane engineer when he grows up, and he enjoys learning about how planes work. He was soft-spoken when talking about his plane's construction at the competition, but smiled widely when he saw how far his creation flew.

"Mine went all the way over," he yelled, running to stand beside his flier as the judges marked his plane's spot in the grass. "It went all the way over!"

Coop and Fortune have operated the Lymphomaniac Society for five years.

Coop said that after Fortune was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2011, they took a short trip together just to get away from the stresses surrounding the illness.

Now, she said, she wants to provide similar rest for other survivors and caregivers. So far, the group has provided getaways for 62 patients and their partners.

"It's just a little bit of time together where they don't have to think about cancer, and they don't have to think about doctors," Fortune said in a presentation before the event. "They can just be together."

Photo by Thomas Metthe

Gibbs Harvey, 5, launches his paper airplane Saturday during the Little Rock Paper Airplane Championship in Little Rock. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/98planes/

Metro on 09/08/2019