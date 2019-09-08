Michigan survives Army in double OT

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) reaches but can't catch a Shea Patterson pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Jake Moody made a 43-yard field goal and No. 7 Michigan forced and recovered a fumble to hold on for a 24-21 double-overtime victory over Army on Saturday.

The Wolverines (2-0) didn't lead until the second extra period and would have lost at the end of regulation to the Black Knights (1-1) if Cole Talley made a 50-yard kick that sailed just short and to the right.

"Sometimes you got to fight like that," Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh said.

It marked the second straight year the U.S. Military Academy nearly beat a top 10 team for the first time in more than a half-century. The Black Knights pushed No. 5 Oklahoma into overtime on the road last year before losing 28-21.

Army Coach Jeff Monken said he was incredibly disappointed to come up short again.

"Our guys had a determination this week and a belief that we were going to win this game long before we showed up," Monken said.

Army had won 10 consecutive since, a run that college football's winningest program barely stopped.

In overtime at the quiet Big House, Black Knights quarterback Kelvin Hopkins ran for a go-ahead, 6-yard touchdown and Michigan extended the game with Zach Charbonnet's third TD. Hopkins was sacked and lost a fumble to end the game in the second overtime.

Aidan Hutchinson hit Hopkins to jar the ball loose and Josh Uche recovered the fumble to seal the win.

"At that moment, I knew it was game," Hutchinson said, still holding the final football used in the game about 30 minutes after it ended.

Michigan turned the ball over on downs twice in the fourth, including early in the quarter when Harbaugh could have chosen to kick a go-ahead, 36-yard field goal.

The Black Knights appeared to have the stronger and smarter team for much of the afternoon, running its triple option offense effectively and making fewer mistakes.

Army's Sandon McCoy scored on a 1-yard TD in the opening quarter after Patterson lost a fumble on his first drive. The Wolverines answered with Charbonnet's 2-yard touchdown on the ensuing possession to pull into a 7-all tie, a drive they kept alive with a fake punt. On the trick play on a fourth-and-10 from the Michigan 42, a short snap went to Michael Barrett and he threw a 25-yard pass to Dax Hill to pick up a desperately needed first down.

Harbaugh said he would've elected to punt if Delvin Gil was not called for a false start, which allowed him to see Army's punt coverage.

Michigan running back Ben VanSumeren lost a fumble and the Black Knights took advantage, going ahead on Hopkins' 1-yard TD run late in the second.

Hopkins threw an ill-advised pass on third-and-5 from the Michigan 5 and Lavert Hill intercepted it early in the third quarter. Michigan made the most of the opportunity with the ball, capping a 12-play drive with Charbonnet's 1-yard TD run and pulled into a 14-14 tie.

In other top 25 games Saturday, Jalen Hurts passed for 259 yards and three touchdowns in just over two quarters and No. 4 Oklahoma (2-0) rolled past South Dakota (0-2) 70-14 in Norman, Okla. It was Oklahoma's highest points total since scoring 79 in a victory over North Texas in 2007. ... Justin Fields passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more as No. 5 Ohio State (2-0) beat Cincinnati (1-1) 42-0 in Columbus, Ohio. ... Tyler Huntly passed for a touchdown and ran for another as No. 13 Utah (2-0) held Northern Illinois (1-1) to 69 yards in the second half of a 35-17 victory in Salt Lake City. ... Sean Clifford threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns and No. 15 Penn State overcame a 10-7 halftime deficit to beat Buffalo (1-1) 45-12 in State College, Pa. ... Jonathan Taylor rushed for three touchdowns and caught another as No. 17 Wisconsin (2-0) rolled up 599 yards of total offense in a 61-0 victory over Cent. Michigan (1-1) in Madison, Wis. ... Dillon Gabriel went 7 for 19 passing in his first start, but threw touchdown passes of 57 and 74 yards as No. 18 Central Florida (2-0) extended its regular-season winning streak with a 48-14 victory over Florida Atlantic (0-2) in Boca Raton, Fla. ... Nate Stanley threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 20 Iowa (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) to a 30-0 victory over Rutgers (1-1, 0-1) in the Big Ten opener for both teams in Iowa City, Iowa. ... Josh Jackson threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns for Maryland (2-0) in a 63-20 upset over No. 21 Syracuse (1-1) in College Park, Md. ... Anthony Gordon threw for 464 yards and four touchdowns as No. 22 Washington State (2-0) pounded Northern Colorado (0-2) 59-17 in Pullman, Wash. ... Colorado (2-0) scored 24 points in the fourth quarter, then got a 34-yard field goal from James Stefanou in overtime to beat No. 25 Nebraska (1-1) 34-31 in Boulder, Colo.

Sports on 09/08/2019