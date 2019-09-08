Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Pompeo; Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Pompeo; former Defense Secretary James Mattis; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Pompeo; Klobuchar; Julian Castro, former Housing and Urban Development Department secretary. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- Pompeo; Mark Sanford, former governor and congressman from South Carolina. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

