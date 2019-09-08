NFL capsules

Redskins at Eagles

Noon (Fox)

LINE -- Eagles by 101/2

SERIES -- Redskins lead 86-77-5; Eagles beat Redskins 24-0, Dec. 30, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) REDSKINS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(17) 110.9 RUSH 98.1 (28)

(28) 188.8 PASS 267.2 (7)

(28) 299.7 YARDS 365.3 (14)

(29) 17.6 POINTS 22.9 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) REDSKINS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(17) 116.2 RUSH 96.9 (7)

(15) 237.1 PASS 269.2 (30)

(17) 354.3 YARDS 366.1 (23)

(15) 22.4 POINTS 21.8 (12)

WHAT TO WATCH Few teams are as talented as the Eagles. Few teams have a less inspiring starting QB than Chase Keenum of the Redskins. The Eagles should make a loud statement during the first week.

Chiefs at Jaguars

Noon (CBS)

LINE -- Chiefs by 31/2

SERIES -- Series tied 6-6; Chiefs beat Jaguars 30-14, Oct. 7, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS VS. JAGUARS (RK)

(16) 115.9 RUSH 107.7 (19)

(3) 309.7 PASS 194.3 (26)

(1) 425.6 YARDS 302.0 (27)

(1) 35.3 POINTS 15.3 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS VS. JAGUARS (RK)

(27) 132.1 RUSH 116.9 (19)

(31) 273.4 PASS 194.6 (2)

(31) 405.5 YARDS 311.5 (5)

(24) 26.3 POINTS 19.8 (4)

WHAT TO WATCH The Chiefs' offense gets the headlines, but watch for the connection between Jaguars QB Nick Foles and WR DeDe Westbrook. Reports throughout camp indicated these two have a strong connection in their first season together.

Rams at Panthers

Noon

LINE -- Rams by 1

SERIES -- Panthers lead 13-8; Panthers beat Rams 13-10, Nov. 6, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAMS VS. PANTHERS (RK)

(3) 139.4 RUSH 133.5 (4)

(5) 281.7 PASS 239.8 (16)

(2) 421.1 YARDS 373.3 (10)

(2) 32.9 POINTS 23.5 (14)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAMS VS. PANTHERS (RK)

(23) 122.3 RUSH 112.8 (12)

(14) 236.2 PASS 240.4 (18)

(19) 358.5 YARDS 353.2 (15)

(20) 24.0 POINTS 23.9 (19)

WHAT TO WATCH Most seasons, the loser of the Super Bowl takes a step back, often missing the playoffs all together. The Rams have come a long way in two years under Coach Sean McVay, but they are the hunted now. How will they respond?

Falcons at Vikings

Noon

LINE -- Vikings by 31/2

SERIES -- Vikings lead 19-11; Vikings beat Falcons 14-9, Dec. 3, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONS VS. VIKINGS (RK)

(27) 98.3 RUSH 93.3 (30)

(4) 290.8 PASS 252.2 (13)

(6) 389.1 YARDS 345.5 (20)

(10) 25.9 POINTS 22.5 (19)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONS VS. VIKINGS (RK)

(25) 124.9 RUSH 113.4 (15)

(27) 259.6 PASS 196.2 (3)

(28) 384.5 YARDS 309.6 (4)

(25) 26.4 POINTS 21.3 (9)

WHAT TO WATCH Falcons WR Julio Jones, playing in his 112th game, needs two catches to become the second-fastest player in NFL history to reach 700 receptions, behind Antonio Brown (111 games). Marvin Harrison (114 games) is currently second.

Titans at Browns

Noon

LINE -- Browns by 51/2

SERIES -- Browns lead 35-31; Titans beat Browns 12-9 OT, Oct. 22, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TITANS VS. BROWNS (RK)

(7) 126.4 RUSH 118.3 (14)

(29) 185.9 PASS 250.4 (14)

(25) 312.3 YARDS 368.7 (13)

(27) 19.4 POINTS 22.4 (20)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TITANS VS. BROWNS (RK)

(18) 116.4 RUSH 135.2 (28)

(6) 216.9 PASS 257.8 (25)

(8) 333.3 YARDS 393.0 (30)

(3) 18.9 POINTS 24.5 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH This game is all about the Browns' quest to justify the hype. Can they make the playoffs? Are they really Super Bowl contenders? If the answers are in the affirmative, they have to beat the Titans. The Browns have not won a season opener since 2004, when Jeff Garcia was their QB.

Ravens at Dolphins

Noon

LINE -- Ravens by 7

SERIES -- Ravens lead 9-6; Ravens beat Dolphins 40-0, Oct. 26, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENS VS. DOLPHINS (RK)

(2) 152.6 RUSH 108.6 (18)

(22) 222.4 PASS 181.2 (30)

(9) 375.0 YARDS 289.8 (31)

(13) 24.3 POINTS 19.9 (26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAVENS VS. DOLPHINS (RK)

(4) 82.9 RUSH 145.3 (31)

(5) 210.0 PASS 245.8 (21)

(1) 292.9 YARDS 391.1 (29)

(2) 17.9 POINTS 27.1 (27)

WHAT TO WATCH Baltimore CB Brandon Carr is not a name that resonates throughout the NFL, but he is slated to make his 177th consecutive start, which is the second-longest streak behind Chargers QB Philip Rivers. He has never missed a game since his career started in 2008 with the Chiefs.

Jets at Bills

Noon

LINE -- Jets by 21/2

SERIES -- Bills lead 62-55; Jets beat Bills 27-23, Dec. 9, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BILLS VS. JETS (RK)

(9) 124.0 RUSH 101.4 (26)

(31) 174.6 PASS 197.8 (25)

(30) 298.6 YARDS 299.2 (29)

(30) 16.8 POINTS 20.8 (23)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BILLS VS. JETS (RK)

(16) 114.9 RUSH 126.3 (26)

(1) 179.2 PASS 254.1 (24)

(2) 294.1 YARDS 380.4 (25)

(18) 23.4 POINTS 27.6 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH Two second-year QBs highlight this matchup of franchises that are looking to ascend. Bills QB Josh Allen is like a young Cam Newton with his big body, spry feet and untamed cannon of an arm. Jets QB Sam Darnold is cut from a classic QB mold. Which style wins out?

Colts at Chargers

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Chargers by 61/2

SERIES -- Chargers lead 18-11; Colts beat Chargers 26-22, Sept. 25, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COLTS VS. CHARGERS (RK)

(20) 107.4 RUSH 117.1 (15)

(6) 278.8 PASS 255.6 (10)

(7) 386.2 YARDS 372.7 (11)

(5) 27.1 POINTS 26.8 (6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COLTS VS. CHARGERS (RK)

(8) 101.6 RUSH 105.8 (9)

(16) 237.8 PASS 227.9 (9)

(11) 339.4 YARDS 333.7 (9)

(10) 21.5 POINTS 20.6 (8)

WHAT TO WATCH After Andrew Luck's retirement a few weeks back, all eyes are on Colts QB Jacoby Brissett. He was 4-11 in 2017 as the starter when Luck was injured, but the players around him are vastly improved this go around. Will Brissett excel and become the new franchise QB?

Bengals at Seahawks

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Seahawks by 91/2

SERIES -- Bengals lead 11-9; Bengals beat Seahawks 27-24, Oct. 11, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BENGALS VS. SEAHAWKS (RK)

(21) 105.1 RUSH 160.0 (1)

(24) 205.6 PASS 193.3 (27)

(26) 310.7 YARDS 353.3 (18)

(17) 23.0 POINTS 26.8 (6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BENGALS VS. SEAHAWKS (RK)

(29) 137.8 RUSH 113.2 (13)

(32) 275.9 PASS 240.1 (17)

(32) 413.7 YARDS 353.3 (16)

(30) 28.4 POINTS 21.7 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH The Seahawks led the NFL in rushing at 160 yards per game last season. Unheralded RB Chris Carson rushed for 1,151 yards, and look for him to have a big game against a Bengals' defense that was one of the worst ever in the NFL in 2018.

Giants at Cowboys

3:25 p.m. (Fox)

LINE -- Cowboys by 7

SERIES -- Cowboys lead 66-46-2; Cowboys beat Giants 36-35, Dec. 30, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(24) 103.1 RUSH 122.7 (10)

(11) 252.9 PASS 221.1 (23)

(17) 356.0 YARDS 343.8 (22)

(16) 23.1 POINTS 21.2 (22)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(20) 118.6 RUSH 94.6 (5)

(23) 252.8 PASS 234.7 (13)

(24) 371.4 YARDS 329.3 (7)

(23) 25.8 POINTS 20.2 (6)

WHAT TO WATCH Finally, we don't have to talk about money matters between Ezekiel Elliott and Jerry Jones in the foreseeable future. What we will need to talk about is whether Zeke's time in Cabo actually prepared him for the season.

Lions at Cardinals

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Lions by 21/2

SERIES -- Lions lead 33-28-5; Lions beat Cardinals 17-3, Dec. 9, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONS VS. CARDINALS (RK)

(23) 103.8 RUSH 83.9 (32)

(20) 223.5 PASS 157.7 (32)

(24) 327.3 YARDS 241.6 (32)

(25) 20.2 POINTS 14.1 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONS VS. CARDINALS (RK)

(10) 110.1 RUSH 154.9 (32)

(8) 224.9 PASS 203.9 (4)

(10) 335.0 YARDS 358.8 (20)

(16) 22.5 POINTS 26.6 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH All indications are that Coach Kliff Kingsbury showed very little of his offense during the preseason. Well, now it's time for him to show why a coach who was fired from Texas Tech deserves to land on his feet in the NFL.

49ers at Buccaneers

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Buccaneers by 1

SERIES -- 49ers lead 17-7; Buccaneers beat 49ers 27-9, Nov. 25, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERS VS. BUCS (RK)

(13) 118.9 RUSH 95.2 (29)

(15) 241.7 PASS 320.3 (1)

(16) 360.6 YARDS 415.5 (3)

(21) 21.4 POINTS 24.8 (12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERS VS. BUCS (RK)

(14) 113.4 RUSH 123.9 (24)

(11) 233.2 PASS 259.4 (26)

(13) 346.6 YARDS 383.3 (27)

(28) 27.2 POINTS 29.0 (31)

WHAT TO WATCH This is Jameis Winston's last shot to establish himself as the franchise QB in Tampa Bay. With new Coach Bruce Arians and talent such as WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and TE O.J. Howard for Winston to throw to, he is out of excuses.

Steelers at Patriots

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE -- New England by 51/2

SERIES -- Series tied 16-16; Steelers beat Patriots 17-10, Dec. 16, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) STEELERS VS. PATRIOTS (RK)

(31) 90.3 RUSH 127.3 (5)

(2) 313.0 PASS 266.1 (8)

(4) 403.3 YARDS 393.4 (5)

(6) 26.8 POINTS 27.2 (4)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) STEELERS VS. PATRIOTS (RK)

(6) 96.1 RUSH 112.7 (11)

(10) 231.1 PASS 246.4 (22)

(6) 327.2 YARDS 359.1 (21)

(16) 22.5 POINTS 20.3 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH The noise has left the Steelers' locker room, and Coach Mike Tomlin and QB Ben Roethlisberger are motivated to have a season of redemption. The Patriots typically drop a couple of games before October, and this has the look of an upset.

Texans at Saints

6:10 p.m.

LINE -- Saints by 7

SERIES -- Series tied 2-2; Texans beat Saints 24-6, Nov. 29, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANS VS. SAINTS (RK)

(8) 126.3 RUSH 126.6 (6)

(17) 236.3 PASS 252.6 (12)

(15) 362.6 YARDS 379.2 (8)

(11) 25.1 POINTS 31.5 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANS VS. SAINTS (RK)

(3) 82.7 RUSH 80.2 (2)

(28) 260.4 PASS 268.9 (29)

(12) 343.1 YARDS 349.1 (14)

(4) 19.8 POINTS 22.1 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH After watching their season end in gut-wrenching fashion the past two seasons, how much more do the New Orleans Saints and 40-year-old Drew Brees have left in the tank? The Texans are a dangerous opener, even in the Superdome.

Broncos at Raiders

9:20 p.m.

LINE -- Broncos by 2

SERIES -- Raiders lead 64-53-2; Raiders beat Broncos 27-14, Dec. 24, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS VS. RAIDERS (RK)

(12) 119.2 RUSH 101.8 (25)

(19) 230.9 PASS 234.4 (18)

(19) 350.1 YARDS 336.2 (23)

(24) 20.6 POINTS 18.1 (28)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS VS. RAIDERS (RK)

(21) 119.6 RUSH 140.6 (30)

(20) 245.6 PASS 240.8 (19)

(22) 365.2 YARDS 381.4 (26)

(13) 21.8 POINTS 29.2 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH How will the Raiders respond to the Antonio Brown fiasco? Believe it or not, there will be 46 players who are active for the Raiders in this game. All of these guys actually attended practices and slipped on NFL-approved helmets. This could be addition by subtraction.

Sports on 09/08/2019