Top-ranked Clemson subdues No. 12 Texas A&M

Clemson’s Luke Price (right) congratulates quarterback Trevor Lawrence after Lawrence scored a touchdown during the top- ranked Tigers’ 24-10 victory over No. 12 Texas A&M on Saturday in Clemson, S.C.

CLEMSON, S.C. -- No. 1 Clemson wanted to leave little doubt it was better than No. 12 Texas A&M. In the process, the Tigers left some doubts that anyone could challenge the defending national champs in another title run.

Trevor Lawrence threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score and the top-ranked Tigers won their record-tying 17th consecutive game with a 24-10 victory over the Aggies on Saturday.

Many circled this game as the best chance to take down Clemson, given Texas A&M's nail-biting, 28-26 loss to the Tigers in 2018. But it was Clemson's relentless playmaking on offense and defense that held the Aggies to their fewest points in a game since a 19-7 loss at LSU in 2015.

"We wanted to leave no doubt this year," Lawrence said. "I think we did that."

The decisive victory tied Clemson's best-ever run of success that spanned the 2014 and 2015 seasons. It also left a major question in college football: Who can stop these guys?

"That is definitely not how we think," Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. "We'll look back at this game in six or seven weeks and go, 'Hey, that was a really big-time win early in the year.' "

The Tigers will be double-digit favorites the rest of the regular season in their try for a fifth consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference title and College Football Playoff berth.

Texas A&M came in filled with confidence. The Aggies vowed they wouldn't let their near-miss, 28-26 loss to Clemson happen this time. They shrugged off the Death Valley crowd with all their own experience in loud SEC venues. Offensive lineman Jared Hocker even predicted the upset.

Instead, it was A&M shaking its head about what went wrong as Clemson relentlessly wore down the Aggies with its collection of fast, talented playmakers.

"We just didn't play well enough today to do what we needed to do," Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher said.

Clemson did what it's done most of the past few seasons.

It began with Lawrence, who scrambled out of pressure as Justyn Ross broke behind defenders for a way-too-easy, 30-yard TD catch to put Clemson up for good.

Then safety Nolan Turner jarred A&M quarterback Kellan Mond on what would have been a first-down run to cause a fumble that linebacker James Skalski pounced on to blunt an Aggies' drive.

With the half running out, Clemson receiver Tee Higgins reached behind him to snag Lawrence's throw at the A&M 2. Two plays later, Lawrence had a 1-yard scoring run to send Clemson up 17-3 at the break.

The Aggies could not respond.

"I think we played well, but I don't think we played to our standard," Aggies linebacker Buddy Johnson said.

NO. 2 ALABAMA 62,

NEW MEXICO STATE 10

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Tua Tagovailoa passed for three touchdowns and ran 25 yards for a fourth, all in the first half of Alabama's victory over New Mexico State.

The Crimson Tide (2-0) were off to the races starting with the game's first play, when Henry Ruggs III collected a lateral and sprinted 75 yards for a touchdown. It didn't get any better for the Aggies (0-2) after that in sweltering conditions that contributed to thousands of empty seats at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy tied the school record with three touchdown catches, covering 21, 23 and 19 yards. He caught eight passes for 103 yards.

Ruggs also caught a 10-yard touchdown pass in a game that started under a 95-degree temperature with a triple-digit heat index.

NO. 3 GEORGIA 63,

MURRAY STATE 17

ATHENS, Ga. -- D'Andre Swift ran for two touchdowns, Jake Fromm threw for 166 yards and a score, and No. 3 Georgia broke loose in the second quarter on the way to a blowout of FCS school Murray State.

With temperatures climbing into the mid-90s, Georgia (2-0) got off to a sluggish start and went to the second quarter tied at 7-7 after giving up a long touchdown pass to the Racers (1-1).

But the Bulldogs finally erupted for a 35-point barrage in the second quarter.

Brian Herrien ran 2 yards for the go-ahead score. J.R. Reed scooped up a fumble and went 14 yards for a touchdown. Swift tacked on a 10-yard TD run. Fromm hooked up with freshman George Pickens on a 15-yard scoring play. Finally, redshirt freshman Zamir White darted for a 6-yard score, sending Georgia to the locker room with a 42-7 lead.

NO. 10 AUBURN 24,

TULANE 6

AUBURN, Ala. -- Bo Nix threw for 207 yards and a touchdown, Auburn ran for 172 yards after amassing just 20 in the first half and the Tigers' defense dominated in a victory over Tulane.

With a broken game clock already making for a slow and low-energy start to the game, the teams combined for 86 yards of offense across the first nine drives, with Tulane kicking a field goal on its opening series and Auburn (2-0) losing a fumble on its second.

After Tulane's first scoring drive, Auburn's defense locked down the Green Wave (1-1), allowing minus-3 yards over the next four possessions.

NO. 11 FLORIDA 45,

TENNESSEE-MARTIN 0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Elusive receiver Kadarius Toney and speedy cornerback CJ Henderson left in the first half and did not return in Florida's victory over lower-division Tennessee-Martin.

Toney took a hit on his left arm late in the first quarter, walked off the field in pain and eventually headed to the Florida (2-0) locker room for further evaluation. Henderson injured his left ankle while covering a receiver in the second quarter, limped into the locker room and returned wearing a walking boot and using crutches.

Feleipe Franks completed 25 of 27 passes, including 15 in a row to start the game, for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He dropped in beautiful TD passes to Van Jefferson and Tyrie Cleveland, but he also was again slow through his progressions.

MISSOURI 38,

WEST VIRGINIA 7

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Kelly Bryant threw three touchdown passes and Missouri (1-1) held rebuilding West Virginia (1-1) to 171 yards of total offense.

Albert Okwuegbunam had two touchdown grabs. Larry Rountree added 99 yards and a score on the ground.

BRIGHAM YOUNG 29,

TENNESSEE 26 (2OT)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Ty'Son Williams scored a 5-yard touchdown run in the second overtime after BYU made a stunning drive for a game-tying field goal in the closing seconds of regulation as the Cougars edged Tennessee.

BYU (1-1) rallied from a 13-3 halftime deficit and forced overtime when Zach Wilson's 64-yard completion to Micah Simon set up Jake Oldroyd's third field goal of the night -- a 33-yarder with one second left.

The Cougars got the ball first in overtime and scored on Zach Wilson's 14-yard touchdown pass to Talon Shumway. Tennessee tied it when Jarrett Guarantano found Jauan Jennings across the middle for a 13-yard completion.

Tennessee opened the second overtime session by settling for Brent Cimaglia's fourth field goal of the night, a 40-yarder that gave the Vols a 26-23 lead.

BYU then sealed the victory on Williams' bruising touchdown run. The South Carolina graduate transfer appeared to be stopped just a few yards short of the end zone, but he kept running and finally got across the goal line with some help from his linemen.

KENTUCKY 38,

EASTERN MICHIGAN 17

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Backup quarterback Sawyer Smith threw two touchdown passes in relief of injured Terry Wilson, who rushed for a TD before hurting his left leg, and Kentucky rolled past Eastern Michigan.

Wilson's 2-yard TD run in the third quarter put the Wildcats (2-0) up 24-3 before he was carted off later with the injury following a horse-collar tackle by EMU defensive lineman Turan Rush, who was flagged on a play with offsetting penalties. Wilson exited to cheers after teammates offered supportive handshakes. His condition wasn't immediately known.

Kentucky outgained the Eagles (1-1) 461-386, including a 239-49 rushing edge. But the Wildcats committed seven penalties for 84 yards, several of which snuffed first-half chances to put the game out of reach.

PURDUE 42, VANDERBILT 24

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Elijah Sindelar passed for 509 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another TD in Purdue's victory over Vanderbilt. Purdue speedy sophomore Rondale Moore caught 13 passes for 220 yards, both career highs.

The Boilermakers (1-1) scored quickly after taking the second-half kickoff to take a 21-10 edge. Jared Sparks hauled in a wide-open 50-yard TD pass from Sindelar as one Vanderbilt defender fell down on the coverage. It was junior Sparks' first TD and the longest catch of his career.

Sindelar's 20-yard TD pass to Brycen Hopkins, from Nashville, pushed the lead to 28-10. The play was set up after a 15-yard penalty for helmet targeting by Vanderbilt cornerback Randall Haynie, who was disqualified.

Vanderbilt (0-2) closed the deficit to 28-16 on Riley Neal's 10-yard touchdown pass to Cam Johnson early in the fourth quarter.

SOUTH CAROLINA 72,

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 10

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Freshman Ryan Hilinski completed 24 of 30 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score leading the Gamecocks (1-1) to a victory over Charleston Southern (0-2).

The highly touted Hilinski earned the backup job in spring practice after enrolling early from high school and was elevated to starter after senior Jake Bentley broke his foot in the last play of the opening loss to North Carolina. Bentley is out for at least several weeks.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 38,

SOUTHERN MISS 15

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Kylin Hill rushed for 123 yards and one touchdown to lead Mississippi State (2-0) to a victory over Southern Miss (1-1).

Hill was injured late in the first half but returned in the second half and totaled 67 yards and his touchdown run in the second half. The Bulldogs (2-0) finished with 386 yards of total offense and collected 210 yards on the ground.

Sports on 09/08/2019