U.K. envoy's remarks rile Venezuelan

CARACAS, Venezuela -- President Nicolas Maduro said he won't resume talks with the opposition until it rejects calls by a top supporter in Britain to "drop the topic" of Venezuela's long-standing claims to an oil-rich part of neighboring Guyana.

Maduro's comments late Friday came after his chief prosecutor opened an investigation against Vanessa Neumann, the top envoy in London for opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is recognized as Venezuela's rightful president by the U.S., United Kingdom and four dozen other nations.

"Until they rectify their position, they won't see our faces," Maduro said in a televised meeting with aides.

Talks on ending Venezuela's political stalemate had been taking place under the sponsorship of Norway since April. But Maduro last month broke off the talks taking place on the Caribbean island of Barbados over the opposition's support for tougher U.S. sanctions to punish companies from third countries that do business in Venezuela.

On Thursday, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez released months-old recordings in which Neumann can be heard urging a Guaido aide, Manuel Avendano, to have the opposition stop mentioning Venezuela's claim to the Essequibo region of Guyana.

In the purported recording, Neumann says that after speaking with the British Foreign Office, she recommends that the opposition "drop the topic" of Venezuela's claim to Essequibo in order to secure London's political support. Guyana is a member of the British Commonwealth.

Neumann later responded with a tweet, saying, "For the record: I have never recommended dropping the historic claim of my country Venezuela over the Esequibo. Maduro's regime & the Cuban G2 are spreading fake news," she said, referring to the Cuban intelligence agency.

The recording was made before Guaido, head of the opposition-controlled congress, declared himself Venezuela's president in January, arguing that Maduro's re-election was fraudulent and unconstitutional.

But the recording nonetheless appeared to have touched a nationalist nerve among Venezuelans -- one shared by even Maduro's fiercest opponents.

