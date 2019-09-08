Police Beat

Woman arrested in NLR drug case

A Ward woman was arrested Friday after witnesses said she climbed into a North Little Rock house's crawl space to smoke meth with a man, an arrest report said.

North Little Rock police were sent Friday evening to the area of 200 Cherry Hill Drive, where two people said they saw Charity Hope Madron, 43, and a man emerge from a crawl space with a black backpack and a brown paper bag, the report said. The man was also arrested, according to the report, but he was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster as of Saturday evening.

Officers found what they believe was crystal methamphetamine and a glass pipe in the black bag, which Madron and the man had left near Madron's vehicle, the report said.

In an interview after her arrest, Madron admitted that she and the man had sneaked into the crawl space to smoke methamphetamine, the report said.

Madron was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster as of Saturday evening.

