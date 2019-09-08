PAPER TRAILS: Youth went full out for Eagle Scout

SCOUT'S HONOR At 14, Nicholas Burrell is the youngest Eagle Scout in Troop 99 of Benton.

He's also a cancer survivor.

Nicholas, who started as a Cub Scout when he was in third grade, was diagnosed with cancer-germinoma of the brain and spine when he was 11.

"It was hard, but I realized that I had to work even harder," he says of how he felt when he was diagnosed. "I had to keep at it."

He had multiple tumors and underwent 26 rounds of chemotherapy, but just a couple of months after his last treatment, he was participating in projects with the Boy Scouts.

"As soon as he could get enough strength, he was back at it," says his mom, Amanda McAlister.

Nicholas is a ninth-grader at Bryant Junior High School, and his favorite subject is history. His cancer has been in remission since 2017.

Scouting, he says, was a welcome distraction from the disease.

"I was able to do other things and not think about the cancer. I had my friends and their parents support me, and it was really great to have that."

He knew early on that he wanted to be an Eagle Scout.

"I thought it would be really cool to be one of them," he says. "Eagle Scouts showed leadership, and people looked up to them."

To become an Eagle Scout, Nicholas had to earn 21 merit badges and create a community service project.

"It's a lot of hard work, and there are a lot of skills you have to learn," he says. "You need to also think about how you live in your daily life. Do you respect others? Are you kind?"

For his service project, he built a free outdoor pantry called a Blessing Box at Salem United Methodist Church in Benton where Troop 99 meets.

Nicholas received his Eagle Scout rank during a ceremony on Aug. 31, but he's not done with Scouting. He's working for even more merit badges.

"I'd like to be an inspiration to others to continue with their goals, even when they're faced with health challenges."

G.I. JANE It seems like only last month that we were writing in this space about Little Rock first-grader Vivian Lord.

Remember? Vivian is the observant 6-year-old who wondered why there weren't any women among her plastic Army soldiers.

With the help of her mom, Brittany Lord, Vivian dashed off a letter to several toy-makers asking them to include women in their lineup.

Well, Vivian and her family were visited recently by Steve Hartman of CBS Evening News for his "On the Road" segment. In the piece, which aired Aug. 30, Hartman interviews Jeff Imel of BMC Toys in Scranton, Pa. Imel confirms that Vivian's letter helped persuade him to include female GIs in his company's line of Army men.

Expect to see them for sale by Christmas 2020.

"That makes me super happy," Vivian tells Hartman.

email: sclancy@arkansasonline.com

SundayMonday on 09/08/2019