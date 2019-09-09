Arkansas fire destroys one home, damages another

A fire in Fort Smith almost completely destroyed a house on North Alabama Avenue on Monday and left a home next door with exterior damage.

Fire marshals are still investigating the cause, Battalion Chief David Edwards said.

Fort Smith fire department responded to reports of the blaze around 11:15 a.m., and Edwards said when they arrived, the fire was fully involved, meaning flames and smoke were so severe they could not enter the home.

No one was injured, Edwards said, and no one was even home in the house where the fire started.

Edwards said all that remained of that house was some of its outer structure. The house next door sustained some damage only to its exterior.

Edwards said the fire was contained around 12:30 p.m.