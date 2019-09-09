Brady, Patriots make things look easy

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon eludes Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo for a touchdown after catching a pass from Tom Brady in the first half Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 33-3.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots trolled the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday and then blew them out Sunday night.

A day after acquiring former Steelers malcontent Antonio Brown, the defending Super Bowl champions showed they might not even need him, getting 341 yards and 3 touchdown passes from 42-year-old Tom Brady to beat Pittsburgh 33-3.

Phillip Dorsett caught two touchdown passes, including a 58-yard score, and Josh Gordon -- another receiver who wore out his welcome elsewhere -- caught one TD pass. On the night New England unveiled its sixth NFL championship banner, Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman caught six passes for 83 yards and also completed a throw to help the Patriots begin their title defense.

No one has won back-to-back NFL titles since New England did it in 2003 and 2004.

Facing the last team to beat them, back in Week 15 last year, the Patriots opened a 20-0 lead before Pittsburgh kicked a field goal on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 10:17 left in the third quarter. Brady responded with a 58-yard touchdown pass to Dorsett and a 27-3 lead.

Dorsett had four catches for 95 yards and the first multi-score game of his career. He will be moving down the depth chart today when the Patriots are expected to make Brown's signing official.

"He's a playmaker," Edelman said. "The more playmakers you have, the more dynamic we can be."

The move couldn't be welcome in Pittsburgh. Unable to get Brown to behave, the Steelers refused to trade the disgruntled diva to New England only to see him wind up with the team that has reached the AFC Championship Game eight consecutive seasons.

"Whatever," said quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

"Didn't spend a lot of time thinking about it or dwelling on it," Coach Mike Tomlin said. "I'm not specifically worried about anything relative to Antonio Brown."

Roethlisberger completed 27 of 47 passes for 277 yards and an interception, though 116 of the yards came on nonscoring drives in the fourth quarter with the Steelers down four scores. The offense showed the effects of losing two of its biggest playmakers: Brown, who talked and tweeted his way out of both Pittsburgh and Oakland in one offseason, and running back Le'Veon Bell, a two-time All-Pro who sat out all of last season to avoid a franchise tag.

In their place, James Conner gained 21 yards on 10 carries; the Steelers gained only 32 yards rushing in all. Top receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster caught 6 passes for 78 yards, 26 of it coming on one throw in the final six minutes with the Steelers already trailing 33-3.

The drive ended when Roethlisberger threw it into the end zone from the 41-yard line and was intercepted by Devin McCourty.

The Steelers had five full possessions in the first half and punted on four of them, going three-and-out three times.

"We got our butts whooped," defensive tackle Cameron Heyward said.

Brown, who asked for and was granted his release by Oakland on Saturday morning and then agreed to terms with the Patriots in the afternoon, was not eligible to play.

There was no sign of him at the stadium. The Patriots are expected to announce today the one-year deal that will guarantee the four-time All-Pro $9 million. Asked about it during his postgame news conference, New England Coach Bill Belichick didn't even allow a reporter to finish his question.

"Do you have any comment on the reports ..."

"No," Belichick interrupted. "Next."

"Of Antonio Brown ..."

"Next," Belichick said.

Pittsburgh 0 0 3 0 -- 3

New England 7 13 10 3 -- 33

First Quarter

NE--Gordon 20 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 4:46.

Second Quarter

NE--FG Gostkowski 25, 11:52.

NE--Dorsett 25 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 3:49.

NE--FG Gostkowski 41, :17.

Third Quarter

Pit--FG Boswell 19, 10:17.

NE--Dorsett 58 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 8:05.

NE--FG Gostkowski 35, :13.

Fourth Quarter

NE--FG Gostkowski 39, 6:38.

Attendance--65,878.

Pit NE



First downs 15 24

Total Net Yards 308 465

Rushes-yards 13-32 29-99

Passing 276 366

Punt Returns 0-0 2-35

Kickoff Returns 2-43 2-35

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0

Comp-Att-Int 27-47-1 25-37-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 1-0 1-7

Punts 5-45.6 3-41.0

Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 6-54 7-55

Time of Possession 27:27 32:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Pittsburgh, Conner 10-21, Roethlisberger 1-7, Samuels 2-4. New England, Burkhead 8-44, White 4-26, Michel 15-14, Edelman 1-8, Bolden 1-7.

PASSING--Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 27-47-1-276. New England, Brady 24-36-0-341, Edelman 1-1-0-32.

RECEIVING--Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 6-78, Switzer 6-29, Conner 4-44, D.Johnson 3-25, Moncrief 3-7, Washington 2-51, McDonald 2-40, Samuels 1-2. New England, Edelman 6-83, White 5-56, Burkhead 5-41, Dorsett 4-95, Gordon 3-73, Meyers 1-22, Izzo 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--None.

