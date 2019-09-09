Brewers beat up Lester, Cubs; narrow WC lead

MILWAUKEE -- The Chicago Cubs are running out of chances to catch the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central after their loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Jon Lester, who was moved up in the Cubs' rotation by a day because of his past success against the Brewers, was tagged for eight runs in 51/3 innings of an 8-5 loss that dropped the Cubs to 4½ games out of first place with 20 games left.

Milwaukee won the series 3-1 and pulled within two games of the Cubs for the second NL wild card with three weeks left. The Cubs maintained their 1½-game lead over the Diamondbacks for the second NL wild-card berth.

Tyler Austin drove a pinch-hit, three-run home run during the Brewers' five-run fourth inning against Lester.

Staked to a 3-1 lead, Lester (12-10) allowed RBI hits to Ryan Braun and Hernan Perez before Austin delivered his fourth pinch home run this season. Eric Thames added a solo shot off Lester in the sixth, and pinch-hitter Tyrone Taylor added an RBI single off Duane Underwood Jr. for his first major league hit.

Milwaukee's Brent Suter (1-0) followed starter Adrian Houser and pitched scoreless ball across the fifth and sixth innings.

Jason Heyward hit a two-run home run off Milwaukee reliever Jimmy Nelson in the top of the ninth. With one out and a runner on, Brewers Manager Craig Counsell brought on closer Josh Hader. Hader struck out the final two batters for his 29th save in 35 chances.

CARDINALS 2, PIRATES 0 Jack Flaherty had another strong start, scattering five hits over eight innings to lead St. Louis over host Pittsburgh.

REDS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen lined a game-ending, pinch-hit double in the ninth inning to help Cincinnati beat visiting Arizona.

PHILLIES 10, METS 7 Maikel Franco, Scott Kingery and Adam Haseley homered as Philadelphia outlasted host New York.

NATIONALS 9, BRAVES 4 Max Scherzer won for the first time in two months, Juan Soto homered and visiting Washington beat Atlanta.

PADRES 2, ROCKIES 1 (10) Wil Myers singled in Manny Machado with one out in the 10th inning to give host San Diego a victory over Colorado.

DODGERS 5, GIANTS 0 Corey Seager and Matt Beaty homered, Kenta Maeda threw four dominant innings in relief, and Los Angeles beat visiting San Francisco.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 10, ORIOLES 4 Rookie Nick Solak had three hits and four RBI, Ronald Guzman and Rougned Odor homered, and Texas beat host Baltimore.

RAYS 8, BLUE JAYS 3 Tyler Glasnow struck out five over two innings and Tampa Bay beat visiting Toronto.

INDIANS 5, TWINS 2 Mike Clevenger won his 10th consecutive decision, and Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor homered as Cleveland beat host Minnesota.

WHITE SOX 5, ANGELS 1 Danny Mendick hit his first career home run, Jose Abreu got his 31st of the season, and Chicago beat visiting Los Angeles.

ASTROS 21, MARINERS 1 Gerrit Cole celebrated his 29th birthday by allowing one hit with 15 strikeouts in a season-high eight innings, and host Houston routed Seattle.

ATHLETICS 3, TIGERS 1 Sean Manaea matched his career high by striking out 10 in his second start following shoulder surgery, and the Oakland beat visiting Detroit.

YANKEES 10, RED SOX 5 Gleyber Torres, Mike Tauchman and Aaron Judge hit home runs as New York broke its franchise record for home runs in a season in a victory over host Boston. The previous record was 267, set last year.

INTERLEAGUE

MARLINS 9, ROYALS 0 Sandy Alcantara became the first Marlins pitcher with two shutouts in his rookie season since Dontrelle Willis, and Miami beat visiting Kansas City.

Sports on 09/09/2019