HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Democrat-Gazette rankings after 2 weeks

by Jeremy Muck | Today at 11:38 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Greenwood’s Caden Brown (1) is forced out of bounds by Fort Smith Northside’s Stenson Van Matre on Friday during the first quarter of the Bulldogs’ 38-10 victory over the Grizzlies in Greenwood.

OVERALL TOP 10

RK., TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1: Bryant 7A-Central 1-0

Hornets enjoy week off, face Bentonville West on Friday

2: Greenwood 6A-West 1-0

QB Jace Burgess solid for Bulldogs in opener

3: Bentonville 7A-West 2-0

Tigers top Conway in good 7A nonconference matchup

4: North Little Rock 7A-Central 1-1

Battle on the Border next for Charging Wildcats

5: Fayetteville 7A-West 1-1

Bulldogs off this week after loss to Owasso, Okla.

6: Cabot 7A-Central 1-0

Panthers’ second-half performance lifts them to victory

7: Conway 7A-Central 1-1

Even in loss, Wampus Cats showed why they’ll be tough in 2019

8: Pulaski Academy 5A-Central 1-0

Bruins head to Tennessee after week off

9: Arkadelphia 7-4A 2-0

Badgers avenge 2018 loss to Benton

10: Harrison 5A-West 2-0

Goblins make quick work of Mountain Home

CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant 7A-Central 1-0

  2. Bentonville 7A-West 2-0

  3. Fayetteville 7A-West 1-1

  4. Cabot 7A-Central 1-0

  5. Conway 7A-Central 1-1

  6. LR Central 7A-Central 2-0

CLASS 6A

  1. Greenwood 6A-West 1-0

  2. Jonesboro 6A-East 2-0

  3. Marion 6A-East 1-1

  4. Searcy 6A-East 2-0

  5. Benton 6A-West 0-2

  6. Lake Hamilton 6A-West 1-0

CLASS 5A

  1. Pulaski Academy 5A-Central 1-0

  2. Harrison 5A-West 2-0

  3. LR Christian 5A-West 2-0

  4. LR McClellan 5A-South 1-0

  5. Greenbrier 5A-West 1-0

  6. Morrilton 5A-West 1-1

CLASS 4A

  1. Arkadelphia 7-4A 2-0

  2. Joe T. Robinson 7-4A 2-0

  3. Warren 8-4A 1-0

  4. Nashville 7-4A 2-0

  5. Shiloh Christian 1-4A 1-0

  6. Ozark 4-4A 1-0

CLASS 3A

  1. Camden HG 5-3A 2-0

  2. Rison 6-3A 1-1

  3. Prescott 5-3A 0-2

  4. Smackover 5-3A 1-1

  5. Osceola 3-3A 1-1

  6. McGehee 6-3A 1-0

CLASS 2A

  1. Junction City 8-2A 1-1

  2. Hazen 6-2A 1-0

  3. Fordyce 8-2A 1-1

  4. Foreman 7-2A 1-0

  5. Des Arc 6-2A 1-1

  6. Gurdon 7-2A 0-1

