HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Democrat-Gazette rankings after 2 weeks

OVERALL TOP 10
RK., TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD
1: Bryant 7A-Central 1-0
Hornets enjoy week off, face Bentonville West on Friday
2: Greenwood 6A-West 1-0
QB Jace Burgess solid for Bulldogs in opener
3: Bentonville 7A-West 2-0
Tigers top Conway in good 7A nonconference matchup
4: North Little Rock 7A-Central 1-1
Battle on the Border next for Charging Wildcats
5: Fayetteville 7A-West 1-1
Bulldogs off this week after loss to Owasso, Okla.
6: Cabot 7A-Central 1-0
Panthers’ second-half performance lifts them to victory
7: Conway 7A-Central 1-1
Even in loss, Wampus Cats showed why they’ll be tough in 2019
8: Pulaski Academy 5A-Central 1-0
Bruins head to Tennessee after week off
9: Arkadelphia 7-4A 2-0
Badgers avenge 2018 loss to Benton
10: Harrison 5A-West 2-0
Goblins make quick work of Mountain Home
CLASS 7A
Bryant 7A-Central 1-0
Bentonville 7A-West 2-0
Fayetteville 7A-West 1-1
Cabot 7A-Central 1-0
Conway 7A-Central 1-1
LR Central 7A-Central 2-0
CLASS 6A
Greenwood 6A-West 1-0
Jonesboro 6A-East 2-0
Marion 6A-East 1-1
Searcy 6A-East 2-0
Benton 6A-West 0-2
Lake Hamilton 6A-West 1-0
CLASS 5A
Pulaski Academy 5A-Central 1-0
Harrison 5A-West 2-0
LR Christian 5A-West 2-0
LR McClellan 5A-South 1-0
Greenbrier 5A-West 1-0
Morrilton 5A-West 1-1
CLASS 4A
Arkadelphia 7-4A 2-0
Joe T. Robinson 7-4A 2-0
Warren 8-4A 1-0
Nashville 7-4A 2-0
Shiloh Christian 1-4A 1-0
Ozark 4-4A 1-0
CLASS 3A
Camden HG 5-3A 2-0
Rison 6-3A 1-1
Prescott 5-3A 0-2
Smackover 5-3A 1-1
Osceola 3-3A 1-1
McGehee 6-3A 1-0
CLASS 2A
Junction City 8-2A 1-1
Hazen 6-2A 1-0
Fordyce 8-2A 1-1
Foreman 7-2A 1-0
Des Arc 6-2A 1-1
Gurdon 7-2A 0-1