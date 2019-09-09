HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Democrat-Gazette rankings after 2 weeks

Greenwood’s Caden Brown (1) is forced out of bounds by Fort Smith Northside’s Stenson Van Matre on Friday during the first quarter of the Bulldogs’ 38-10 victory over the Grizzlies in Greenwood.

OVERALL TOP 10

RK., TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1: Bryant 7A-Central 1-0

Hornets enjoy week off, face Bentonville West on Friday

2: Greenwood 6A-West 1-0

QB Jace Burgess solid for Bulldogs in opener

3: Bentonville 7A-West 2-0

Tigers top Conway in good 7A nonconference matchup

4: North Little Rock 7A-Central 1-1

Battle on the Border next for Charging Wildcats

5: Fayetteville 7A-West 1-1

Bulldogs off this week after loss to Owasso, Okla.

6: Cabot 7A-Central 1-0

Panthers’ second-half performance lifts them to victory

7: Conway 7A-Central 1-1

Even in loss, Wampus Cats showed why they’ll be tough in 2019

8: Pulaski Academy 5A-Central 1-0

Bruins head to Tennessee after week off

9: Arkadelphia 7-4A 2-0

Badgers avenge 2018 loss to Benton

10: Harrison 5A-West 2-0

Goblins make quick work of Mountain Home

CLASS 7A

Bryant 7A-Central 1-0 Bentonville 7A-West 2-0 Fayetteville 7A-West 1-1 Cabot 7A-Central 1-0 Conway 7A-Central 1-1 LR Central 7A-Central 2-0

CLASS 6A

Greenwood 6A-West 1-0 Jonesboro 6A-East 2-0 Marion 6A-East 1-1 Searcy 6A-East 2-0 Benton 6A-West 0-2 Lake Hamilton 6A-West 1-0

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy 5A-Central 1-0 Harrison 5A-West 2-0 LR Christian 5A-West 2-0 LR McClellan 5A-South 1-0 Greenbrier 5A-West 1-0 Morrilton 5A-West 1-1

CLASS 4A

Arkadelphia 7-4A 2-0 Joe T. Robinson 7-4A 2-0 Warren 8-4A 1-0 Nashville 7-4A 2-0 Shiloh Christian 1-4A 1-0 Ozark 4-4A 1-0

CLASS 3A

Camden HG 5-3A 2-0 Rison 6-3A 1-1 Prescott 5-3A 0-2 Smackover 5-3A 1-1 Osceola 3-3A 1-1 McGehee 6-3A 1-0

CLASS 2A