Little Rock man in critical condition after girlfriend stabbed him multiple times, police say

A 56-year-old Little Rock man was in critical condition Monday after he was stabbed multiple times in a motel room over the weekend, authorities said.

Police received a call shortly before midnight on Saturday from a 9-year-old girl who said her father, Allah-u Akbar, had been stabbed by a woman at the Cimarron Inn, 10200 Interstate 30, according to a Little Rock police report.

When officers arrived they found Akbar, who is from Little Rock, suffering from multiple cuts and stab wounds, the report states. Medics transported him to UAMS Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition on Monday, police spokesman Eric Barnes said.

The girl who called police was released into her mother’s custody, authorities said.

Police arrested Shavonne Britton, 34, of Little Rock, at her home on Sunday, according to an arrest report. Britton, who was described in the report as Akbar's girlfriend, was booked into the Pulaski County jail. An online jail roster showed she remained Monday.

According to the roster, Britton faces five counts of drug possession charges and one count of first-degree battery. No bond was listed.

Court records show a video arraignment hearing was scheduled for Monday.