TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures set on I-40, I-630 in central Arkansas

Construction is set to close lanes on interstates 40 and 630 this week in Pulaski County, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said Monday.

I-630 in both directions will be down to one lane for drivers from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday east and west of Exit 5 for University Avenue, according to a news release.

The closure will allow crews to access the University Avenue bridge as part of the project to widen I-630.

Just north of North Little Rock, construction will close of the outside eastbound lane of I-40 near mile marker 146 starting 10 p.m. Wednesday. The closure will leave two lanes open to traffic and will remain in place 24 hours a day until the work is done. Transportation officials estimate it will take seven days, as part of the project to construct the new Maumelle I-40 interchange.

Both closures are on a weather-permitting basis.