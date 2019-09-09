Man arrested in connection to a shooting at a Little Rock apartment complex, officials say

A man was arrested Monday afternoon after deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s office learned he shot a man during an argument, spokesman Cody Burk said.

Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m. to a shots fired call at 5106 B&B Circle, which is an apartment complex in Little Rock, Burk said.

“When deputies arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso,” he said. “He was shot at 5101 B&B circle and went to 5106 to tell them to call an ambulance. He was taken to UAMS and is in non critical condition.”

Matt Hughes, 30, of El Dorado was taken into custody in connection the shooting, Burk said.

The victim told police he knocked on the front and back doors of the aparment Hughes was in before being shot through the door. A witness said he heard the two men arguing and he watched the victim walk around outside the apartment. Deputies said Hughes told them he shot the victim, but refused to provide an official statement.

“We believe it was an ongoing argument between two acquaintances,” Burk said.

Hughes was charged with first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons. He was in the Pulaski County jail Monday night, but bail had not been set.