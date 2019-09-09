Man stabbed in northeast Arkansas, police say

FILE - A Jonesboro Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
A man was stabbed in the chest and back Sunday evening in Jonesboro, police said. Spokeswoman Sally Smith said Monday morning his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Arrowhead Farm Road, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page. The victim was transported to an area hospital and underwent treatment for his wounds.
Police said Sunday they were searching for a person of interest.
Smith said a detective would be speaking with the victim Monday and more information would be available after that interview.
