Man stabbed in northeast Arkansas, police say

A man was stabbed in the chest and back Sunday evening in Jonesboro, police said. Spokeswoman Sally Smith said Monday morning his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Arrowhead Farm Road, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page. The victim was transported to an area hospital and underwent treatment for his wounds.

Police said Sunday they were searching for a person of interest.

Smith said a detective would be speaking with the victim Monday and more information would be available after that interview.