GOLF

USA wins Walker Cup

Cole Hammer had the shortest match and the Americans made quick work of Great Britain and Ireland to win eight of 10 singles matches Sunday as they rallied for a 15½-10½ victory in the Walker Cup at Hoylake, England. Great Britain and Ireland had a 7-5 lead going into the final day at Royal Liverpool. The Americans closed within one point after winning two foursomes matches and tying another in the morning. It was no contest in the afternoon, from Hammer's 6-and-5 victory over Conor Purcell to U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree's 2-and-1 victory over Conor Gough. The Americans won the amateur competition for the second consecutive time and now lead the series 37-9-1. Team USA won for the first time away from home since 2007 at Royal County Down.

Casey takes European Open

Ryder Cup star Paul Casey carded a 6-under 66 to win the European Open by one shot on Sunday for his first European Tour title in five years. Casey started the day a stroke behind overnight leaders Bernd Ritthammer and Robert MacIntyre and held his nerve with a bogey-free round to claim his 14th European Tour victory at 14-under 274 overall. It was Casey's first European Tour title since he won the KLM Open in 2014. Casey birdied Nos. 16 and 17 but parred the last hole to give Ritthammer and MacIntyre hope of a potential playoff. Ritthammer's birdie attempt was just short and MacIntyre's eagle attempt slid by the hole. Casey, a four-time Ryder Cup player, is the third successive English player to win the tournament after 2017 winner Jordan Smith and Richard McEvoy in 2018. Home favorite Ritthammer, Scottish rookie MacIntyre and Austria's Matthias Schwab finished at 13 under in a three-way tie for second, one ahead of Bernd Wiesberger. Casey led after opening with a 66 at Green Eagle Golf Courses on Thursday, shot a second round 73 but fought back Saturday with a 69.

FOOTBALL

S.C. QB out for season

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley will have season-ending surgery on his fractured left foot. Gamecocks Coach Will Muschamp announced Bentley's decision Sunday. Bentley suffered a Lisfranc fracture in the foot on the final play of a 24-20 loss to North Carolina on Aug. 31 and was in a walking boot and using a scooter to get around on the sideline as South Carolina beat Charleston Southern 72-10 on Saturday. Muschamp said nothing has been determined about the senior's future other than he'll have surgery this week. Bentley thought about turning pro last year before returning to the Gamecocks. He has not redshirted so he could come back to South Carolina or leave for a final season as a graduate transfer. Freshman Ryan Hilinski had 282 yards and accounted for three TDs in South Carolina's victory. The Gamecocks (1-1) play No. 2 Alabama (2-0) on Saturday.

Kentucky QB injures knee

Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops said quarterback Terry Wilson will miss the remainder of the season with a torn patellar tendon that will require surgery. Wilson was injured late in the third quarter Saturday night on a horse-collar tackle by Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Turan Rush. He was carted off the field for observation and an MRI on Sunday revealed the tear. A release from the school did not state when Wilson would have surgery. Wilson's injury likely propels Troy junior transfer Sawyer Smith to starter for Saturday night's game against No. 9 Florida.

AFL running back dies

Al Carmichael, the running back who scored the first touchdown in the old American Football League while playing for Denver in 1960, has died. He was 90. The Broncos said Sunday that Carmichael died Saturday in Palm Desert, Calif. A memorial service is scheduled for Sept. 28 in La Quinta, Calif. Carmichael caught a 59-yard touchdown pass from Frank Tripucka on Sept. 9, 1960, in the Broncos' 13-10 victory over the Boston Patriots at Nickerson Field on the Boston University Campus in the AFL's inaugural game. Carmichael, who set an NFL record with a 106-yard kick return in 1956 and was elected to the Packers Hall of Fame in 1974, also worked as a Hollywood stuntman and double in dozens of movies.

BASEBALL

Russell beaned by pitch

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell suffered a nasal bruise Sunday and was under examination for a potential concussion after getting beaned by a pitch from Milwaukee's Adrian Houser in the third inning of an 8-5 loss. Russell later accompanied the team on its flight to San Diego but was unavailable for comment. The Cubs are already without two-time All-Star shortstop Javier Baez, who could be ruled out for the remainder of the regular season. Baez was scheduled to be examined by a hand specialist today to determine how long he will be sidelined after an MRI revealed a hairline fracture of his left thumb.

SOCCER

Super League crowds up

The opening weekend of the Women's Super League season attracted almost 63,000 fans across six games as England enjoyed an unprecedented increase in crowds, building on a surge in interest in women's soccer during the World Cup. The cumulative crowd was a 12-fold increase on the start of the 2018-19 season when 5,167 fans attended the five games before the English top flight was enlarged from 11 to 12 teams. The total of 62,921 was reached this weekend thanks largely to Manchester City using the Etihad Stadium and Chelsea using Stamford Bridge, rather than the smaller venues where their women's teams usually play, and men's clubs not playing during the international break. A WSL attendance record was set Saturday when 31,213 saw Manchester City beat newly promoted Manchester United 1-0. Chelsea had distributed 40,000 tickets for free for the visit of Tottenham on Sunday and 24,564 attended -- still a record crowd for the west London club's women's team. The English Football Association is looking to build on the interest in the women's game that swelled as England reached the World Cup semifinals in July, losing to the United States.

BASKETBALL

Leonard's sister arrested

A relative of NBA star Kawhi Leonard has confirmed his sister is one of two women accused of robbing and killing an elderly woman at a Southern California casino. The Riverside Press-Enterprise reported the aunt of Kimesha Williams, 35, confirmed Saturday that Williams is the sister of the Los Angeles Clippers forward. Authorities said Williams and an accomplice followed an 84-year-old woman into a bathroom at Pechanga Resort Casino on Aug. 31, broke her skull and stole her purse. The victim died Wednesday. A Riverside County sheriff's investigator is asking a judge to keep Williams in custody without bail, saying she may flee and "has family that are well-off and could post her bail." Leonard attended high school in the area. He led the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA championship during the 2018-19 season before signing with the L.A. Clippers.

Sports on 09/09/2019