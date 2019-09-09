Prep Sports Report

PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Fayetteville takes second in Texas
NWADG Athlete of the Week
Springdale Har-Ber’s Grace Kilcrease fired a four-under-par 67 in a tri-match on Wednesday against Huntsville and Siloam Spring at The Creeks and earned the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Athlete of the Week honor.
The sophomore, whose stroke average is 78.5, shot under par on both the front and back nines to easily earn medalist honors for the day. Har-Ber golf coach Tim Aynes said Kilcrease, who finished ninth in the Class 6A state tournament last year, had a steady day despite a heat index near 100.
“She had a really good day,” Aynes said. “I’ve had three golfers who made all-state and went on to play in college and none of them shot under 70.
“At The Creeks, if you hit fairways and get it on those small, elevated greens you can score well. She had five or six birdies and only a couple bogeys. She didn’t wilt or show any fatigue, of course when you’re having a great round you’re energized. But she did a great job.”
The Purple Bulldogs placed three runners in the top 25 to claim second in the team standings in the Southlake Carroll Invitational.
Carter Betts was the top Fayetteville finisher, crossing 16th in a time of 16 minutes, 19.04 seconds, followed by Jack Williams (21st) and Gabe Craig (23rd) as the Purple'Dogs finished with a team score of 141. Host Southlake Carroll won the event with a score of 60.
Senior Lucas Pabst of Bentonville High finished ninth overall in 16:09.04 to help the Tigers finish fifth overall.
The Bentonville Lady Tigers finished sixth in the team race led by junior Emily Robinson's 19:38.16, who finished 26th. Rogers High's Ali Nachitgal (19th) was the top area finisher, crossing in 19:19.55, just ahead of Fayetteville's Grace Litzinger.
Saturday's results
Elkins Invitational
BOYS
Class 6A
Team Scores
- Springdale Har-Ber 25; 2. Bentonville High 46; 3. Fayetteville 80; 4. Rogers Heritage 96; 5. Springdale High 119.
Individual Results
- Reuben Reina, Har-Ber, 16:06.52; 2. Lawson Douglas, Heritage, 16:58.03; 3. Bryant Pelkey, Har-Ber, 17:00.38; 4. Dawson Welch, Har-Ber, 17:17.23; 5. Thomas Hodges, Bentonville, 17:19.91; 6. Johnny Cordero, Har-Ber, 17:36.80; 7. Colin Conway, Bentonville, 17:37.09; 8. David Davila, Bentonville, 17:39.78; 9. Lou Petrone, Fayetteville, 17:40.64; 10. Simon Pisciotta, Bentonville, 17:42.43.
Class 4A/5A
Team Scores
- Huntsville 24; 2. Pea Ridge 72; 3. Gentry 94; 4. Berryville 98; 5. Prairie Grove 119; 6. Shiloh Christian 131.
Individual Results
- Jacob Braswell, Huntsville, 17:29.52; .2 Jacob Truman, Gentry, 18:43.21; 3. Tanner Barbee, Huntsville, 18:46.82; 4. Jett Loenneke, Huntsville, 18:54.11; 5. Cory Hockenberry, Gentry, 19:01.49; 6. Levi Schultz, Pea Ridge, 19:09.59; 7. Oscar Martinez-Cruz, Huntsville, 19:38.35; 8. Josiah Small, Pea Ridge, 19:38.79; 9. Alex Cornelison, Huntsville, 19:42.71; 10. Reese Johnson, Berryville, 19:59.95.
Class 1A/3A
Team Scores
- West Fork 44; 2. Green Forest 105; 3. Waldron 114; 4. The New School 136; 5. Providence Academy 166; 6. Haas Hall-Fayetteville 184.
Individual Results
- Matthew Browmiller, West Fork, 18:02.93; 2. Ryan Gregerson, West Fork, 18:22.90; 3. Aidan Rheay, Haas Hall-Fayetteville, 18:24.80; 4. Gunnar Schimdt, Thaden School, 18:26.75; 5. Anthony Tramonte, Elkins, 18:40.20; 6. Tanner Barbour, The New School, 18:42.12; 7. Jake Lopez, Green Forest, 18:46.11; 8. Matthew Buchanan, Providence, 18:50.82; 9. Derian Yang, Arkansas Arts Academy, 19:02.98; 10. Will Scheland, Thaden School, 19:04.32.
GIRLS
Class 6A
Team Scores
- Fayetteville 30; 2. Bentonville High 53; 3. Springdale High 64; 4. Springdale Har-Ber 89; 5. Rogers Heritage 135.
Individual Results
- Jasmine Acosta, Springdale, 21:15.89; 2. Moraylia Huracha, Fayetteville, 21:30.06; 3. Jessica Kirchner, Fayetteville, 22:03.04; 4. Jade Devine, Fayetteville, 22:04.03; 5. Kourtny Gage, Bentonville, 22:17.95; 6. Nataly Nailing, Fayetteville, 22:29.88; 7. Neida Rojo, Har-Ber, 22:32.00; 8. Esperanza Trejo, Springdale, 22:37.37; 9. Abigail Livingston, Har-Ber, 22:49.60; 10. Isabella Valdes Treat, Bentonville, 22:51.47.
Class 4A/5A
Team Scores
- Harrison 17; 2. Pea Ridge 55; 3. Huntsville 64.
Individual Results
- Ruthy Ryan, Harrison, 20:12.98; 2. Camryn Casey, Harrison, 21:09.40; 3. Noelle Pall, Harrison, 21:15.61; 4. Harmony Reynolds, Pea Ridge, 21:44.29; 5. Olivia Pall, Harrison, 22:36.01; 6. Cecilia Doss, Berryville, 22:42.08; 7. Madison Tramell, Harrison, 22:52.63; 8. Bobbie Johnson, Huntsville, 23:10.54; 9. Rylee Myers, Harrison, 23:20.64; 10. Elise Bell, Harrison, 23:20.76.
Class 1A/3A
Team Scores
- Waldron 62; 2. Green Forest 65; 3. Elkins 68; 4. West Fork 69; 5. Providence Academy 73.
Individual Results
- Abby Elcan, Providence, 20:29.70; 2. Sarah Smith, Life Way Christian, 21:32.58; 3. Joyce Ferguson, West Fork, 21:59.26; 4. Jennifer Martinez, Green Forest, 23:00.13; 5. Lily DeSpain, Haas Hall-Fayetteville, 23:05.10; 6. Katie Greene, Elkins, 23:06.53; 7. Ryleigh Anschutz, Waldron, 23:14.24; 8. Bekah Weber, Providence, 23:24.17; 9. Aubery Henderson, Jasper, 23:33.97; 10. Nealie Den Herder, West Fork, 23:38.02.
UA-Fort Smith Invitational
BOYS
Class 5A/6A
Team Scores
- Bentonville West 28; 2. Siloam Springs 76; 3. Russellville 92; 4. Van Buren 103; 5. Fort Smith Southside 121; 6. Greenwood 145; 7. Fort Smith Northside 171; 8. Alma 201;
Individual Results
- Keegan Terrell, Bentonville West, 18:00.10; 2. Braeden Hindley, FS Northside, 18:16.60; 3. Henry Sicka, Bentonville West, 18:19.50; 4. Cody Lowry, Van Buren, 18:29.30; 5. Quinlan Broadway, FS Southside, 18:31.70; 6. Avery Francis, Bentonville West, 18:37.20; 7. Carter Sykes, Russellville, 19:00.10; 8. Brandon Willis, Bentonville West, 10:05.00; 9. Michael Capehart, Siloam Springs, 19:11.40; 10. Luke Faddis, Bentonville West 19:13.90.
Class 1A/4A
Team Scores
Subiaco Academy 31; 2. Farmington 50; 3. Heavener, Okla. 52; 4. Scranton 112; 5. Individual Results
Kolby Gardner, Farmington, 18:44.80; 2. A.J. Post, Ozark, 19:10.10; 3. Ben Lee, Subiaco, 19:24.20; 4. Elijah Cook, Heavener, 19:44.30; 5. Max Linares, Subiaco, 20:01.60; 6. Hayden Valliquette, Ozark, 20:30.30; 7. Connor Ryan, Magazine, 20:51.30; 8. Ethan Chapman, Mansfield, 21:14.90; 9. Timothy Shipman, Heavener, 21:50.60; 10. Pablo Ochoa, Farmington, 21:52.70.
GIRLS
Class 5A/6A
Team Scores
- Siloam Springs 51; 2. Fort Smith Northside 76; 3. Bentonville West 78; 4. Greenwood 84; 5. Van Buren 104; 6. Russellville 106; 7. Fort Smith Southside 178; 8.
Individual Results
- Taylor Koeth, Greenwood, 20:45.10; 2. Macie Cash, Greenwood, 20:59.40; 3. Charissa Helms-Pittman, Russellville, 21:52.80; 4. Felicity West, FS Northside, 22:35.30; 5. Mckenna Terrell, Bentonville West, 22:40.10; 6. Quincy Efurd, Siloam Springs, 23:10.00; 7. Kadynce Frost, Siloam Springs, 23:18.90; 8. Melia Whitcomb, Bentonville West, 23:32.90; 9. Lena Rush, Van Buren, 23:39.50; 10. Rebekah Rodgers, Siloam Springs, 23:41.60.
Class 1A/4A
Team Scores
- Farmington 21; 2. Greenland 41; 3. Heavener, Okla. 61.
Individual Results
- Joelle Tidwell, Farmington, 24:51.90; 2. Gillian Shultz, Ozark, 25:45.40; 3. Macy Reese, Farmington, 25:53.90; 4. Faith Rainwater, Mansfield, 27:25.40; 5. Darby Jones, Mansfield, 27:33.60; 6. Mckenzie Griffin, Mansfield, 27:52.70; 7. Georgia Richards, Farmington, 28:28.20; 8. Zoey Tedford, Ozark, 28:56.90; 9. Leticia Reyes, Heavener, 29:09.80; 10. Campbell Hill, Greenland, 29:16.1
PREP GOLF
At The Highlands
Boys
Fayetteville 151, Bentonville West 169
Fayetteville
Palmer McSpadden^36
Sam Tandy^38
William Whitelaw^37
Max Gardner^40
Bentonville West
Gabe Bailey^40
Caleb Wilkins^47
Ethan Martinez^41
Brayden Tollinger^41
Girls
Fayetteville 133, Bentonville West 179
Fayetteville
Anna Ziegler^43
Elizabeth Atchley^46
Gia Gentile^44
Bentonville West
Cierra Boren^50
Molly Myers^63
Skyler Stone^63
PREP TENNIS
Boys
Bentonville High 6, Springdale Har-Ber 3
Singles
1, Conor Clardy, Har., def. Vikram Balasekaran, Bent., 6-2, 6-3.
2, Hayden Swope, Har., def. Daniil Riabuchin, Bent., 6-1, 6-1.
3, Emiliano Aguiree, Bent., def. Shepherd, Har., 8-0.
4, Richard Iselin, Bent., def. Lawson, Har., 8-4.
5, Alex Beckstead, Bent., def. Elleman, Har., 8-3.
6, Anish Guntreddi, Bent., def. Horne, Har., 8-2.
Doubles
1, Swope/Clark, Har., def. Aguiree/Inselin, Bent., 6-1, 6-1.
2, Guntreddi/Becksted, Bent., def. Elleman/Horne, Har., 6-0, 6-7, 6-2.
3, Zac Curtis/Aryan Mahajan, Bent., def. Lawson/Shepherd, Har., 8-6.
Girls
Bentonville High 9, Springdale Har-Ber 0
Singles
1, Ella Coleman, Bent., def. Kees, Har., 6-0, 6-0.
2, Varunika Vijay, Bent., def. Martfield, Har., 6-2, 6-0.
3, Shreya Kurichety, Bent., def. Mullican, Har., 8-0.
4, Olivia Roberts, Bent., def. Nelson, Har., 8-4.
5, Avery Berger, Bent., def. Burch, Har., 8-0.
6, Emily Ferm, Bent., def. Lindenmuch, Har., 8-2.
Doubles
1, Roberts/ Kurichety, Bent., def. Kees/Martfield, Har., 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
2, Berger/Bynoe, Bent., def. Nelson/Mallican, Har.,6-0, 6-2.
3, Ferma/Evans, Bent. def. Burch/Cartwright, Har., 8-3.
