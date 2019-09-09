Prep Sports Report

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Fayetteville takes second in Texas

NWADG Athlete of the Week

Springdale Har-Ber’s Grace Kilcrease fired a four-under-par 67 in a tri-match on Wednesday against Huntsville and Siloam Spring at The Creeks and earned the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Athlete of the Week honor.

The sophomore, whose stroke average is 78.5, shot under par on both the front and back nines to easily earn medalist honors for the day. Har-Ber golf coach Tim Aynes said Kilcrease, who finished ninth in the Class 6A state tournament last year, had a steady day despite a heat index near 100.

“She had a really good day,” Aynes said. “I’ve had three golfers who made all-state and went on to play in college and none of them shot under 70.

“At The Creeks, if you hit fairways and get it on those small, elevated greens you can score well. She had five or six birdies and only a couple bogeys. She didn’t wilt or show any fatigue, of course when you’re having a great round you’re energized. But she did a great job.”

— Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB