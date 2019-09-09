MEN'S GOLF

Buhl leads after two rounds

William Buhl of the University of Arkansas shot a 135 (68-67) after the first two rounds to lead the Gopher Invitational in Independence, Minn.

Buhl had nine birdies and two bogeys and holds a one-stroke lead going into today's final round.

As a team, the Razorbacks are in third place with a 566 (290-276). Baylor leads with a 560 and Texas A&M is in second place with a 563.

Arkansas' Tyson Reeder is tied for 15th with a 142 (73-69).

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Arkansas beats McNeese State

Taylor Malham scored three goals to lift the University of Arkansas to a 7-0 victory over McNeese State on Sunday at Razorback Field in Fayetteville.

Anna Podojil, Stefani Doyle, Parker Goins and Reagan Swindall also scored for the Razorbacks (4-1-1). Kateie Lund and Alexis Bach shared time in goal in recording the shutout.

Arkansas outshot McNeese State (2-3-0) 21-2.

ASU falls at Texas Tech

Arkansas State University (2-3-0) lost 1-0 to Texas Tech (5-1-0) on Sunday in Lubbock, Texas.

Kirsten Davis scored in the 17th minute off a deflection from Amanda Porter.

The Red Raiders outshot the Red Wolves 30-1.

Harding falls in Nebraska

Harding University (1-1) lost 3-0 to Minnesota State-Moorhead on Sunday at the Nebraska-Kearney Fall Classic in Kearney, Neb.

Mauren Soupir, Jensen Odegaard and Jacie Osler scored for Minnesota State-Moorhead (1-0-1). Kennedy Rodgers made three saves to record the shutout.

Harding falls to 1-1-0 on the season.

MEN'S SOCCER

Harding beats William Jewell

Oliver Callado, Christian Ramos and Joe Ruedl scored for Harding University (1-0-0) in a 3-1 victory over William Jewell on Sunday in Liberty, Mo.

Cody Benedict scored in the game's 14th minute for William Jewell before Harding answered.

Carlos Calderon made three saves for Harding.

Harding outshot William Jewell 26-11.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 09/09/2019